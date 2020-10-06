GHS junior varsity to face Abbeville
Greenwood’s junior varsity football team will face Abbeville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Eagles originally scheduled Greer, but Greer canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tickets can be purchased for the game at greenwoodathletics.com.
Greenwood girls golf 13th in Newberry
Greenwood placed 13th at the Smith Memorial Tournament at the Country Club of Newberry.
Clair Lewis led Greenwood, finishing tied for 21st with a score of 83. Rachel Holder shot 108, Ella Brown shot 111, Kathryn Taylor shot 112 and Evie Craigo shot 125.
Greenwood will host the Region 2-4A championship at The Links at Stoney Point on Monday.
Seattle sweeps Aces to win WNBA title
BRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart scored 26 points, and the Seattle Storm won their second WNBA championship in three seasons, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces with a 92-59 rout Tuesday night.
It’s the fourth title in franchise history for the Storm, who also won in 2004, 2010 and 2018. Seattle had pretty much the same core group that won the 2018 championship back for this year, led by Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd. The Storm joined Minnesota and Houston as the only franchises to win four championships.