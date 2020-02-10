Greenwood's junior varsity girls basketball team fell to Woodmont, 35-10, Monday night.
Neveah Garrett had five points for the Eagles. Lexi Watson and Nivea Sprowl each had two points and Paris Bushey added one.
Greenwood fell to 2-15 overall and 0-12 in its region. The team's next game will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Laurens.
Dorman appeal set for Wednesday
Dorman will appeal a South Carolina High School League decision that will keep the team out of the GEICO national high school basketball tournament in New York City. Dorman's appeal will be heard 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The SCHSL ruled that Dorman would not be allowed to participate in the tournament, which is April 2-4. The league denied a request to participate if invited to the tournament because the tournament takes place during a dead period on the SCHSL schedule.
The GEICO National Tournament is recognized as the national championship for high school basketball teams across the nation. The tournament invites five participants, and Dorman is No. 3 in ESPN's high school team rankings.
The Spartanburg Herald first reported on Feb. 4 Dorman's denied request to participate in the tournament.
"Pine Tar Game" items up for auction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly three decades ago, Royals star George Brett raced out of the visiting dugout at Yankee Stadium and got in the face of rookie umpire Tim McClelland, instantly transforming what had been a run-of-the-mill regular-season game in mid-July into an iconic moment in baseball history.
It became known as “The Pine Tar Game.” And now, baseball fans can own a piece of the history.
Later this month, a trove of artifacts connected to the seminal game between the Royals and New York Yankees will be sold by Heritage Auctions. The highlight will be the jersey worn by Brett and expected to fetch more than $100,000, but nearly every other significant piece from that game — except the bat, which is at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York — is on the auction block with the sale set to end the weekend of Feb. 22.
LPGA cancels Asia events
The LPGA Tour has canceled two more tournaments in Asia because of the coronavirus, knocking out three of the five tournaments that comprise its first international swing.
The LPGA said Sunday night the Honda LPGA Thailand, scheduled for Feb. 20-23, and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, scheduled for the following week, have been canceled.
It previously postponed the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China over concerns about the new type of coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China.
Mainland China reported another rise in cases with deaths increasing by 97 to 908. China's health ministry said 40,171 people have been affected on the mainland.
Bolsinger sues Astros over sign-stealing
LOS ANGELES — Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.
Bolsinger’s suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career. He’s also asking that the Astros forfeit their nearly $30 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.
According to the suit, Bolsinger, then a reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays, was put into a game at Houston on Aug. 4, 2017, and allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in one-third of an inning in a 16-7 loss. The suit said the right-hander “was immediately terminated and cut from the team, never to return to Major League Baseball again.”
Angels-Dodgers trade called off
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels' proposed trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially off.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Monday he won't be making a widely reported trade, although he didn't specify the deal or the players involved.
Multiple media outlets reported the Angels nearly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling last week in a deal that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers.
The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers' lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade. Eppler didn't specify why the Angels' deal with the Dodgers won't be happening.
Catchings, Jackson in womens' Hall of Fame
NEW YORK — Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are headed to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
The trio headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player). The seven members will be inducted on June 13.
Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. and also a five-time winner of the WNBA defensive player of the year award. She led the Indiana Fever to their lone title in 2012 and Tennessee to an NCAA championship in 1998.