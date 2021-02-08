GHS JV boys defeat Laurens
Greenwood’s junior varsity boys basketball team finished off an undefeated season with a 50-9 win over Laurens.
Josiah Jeffery had 13 points and Donovan Boyles added 11. Omari McGowan had six points, Rod Crawford and Khylek Williams each had five points and JB Simmons and Kendall Barr each had four points. Jayden Lagroone scored two points.
Cambridge girls defeat King Academy
Cambridge Academy’s varsity girls basketball team picked up a 30-20 region win against King Academy Monday night.
Alex Cockrell had 10 points. Jillian Mapes had nine points, four rebounds and two steals. Lindsey Lee had seven points, four rebounds and three steals. Indya Southerland had four points.
Cambridge finished the regular season with a 5-6 record.
Lander men’s soccer defeats Francis Marion
The Lander men’s soccer team downed Francis Marion at Van Taylor Stadium Monday night behind freshman Marco Gueli’s first goal as a Bearcat. Lander won 1-0.
Although only scoring one goal, Lander fired 11 shots with six finding their way to goal. Francis Marion only took five shots with one reaching goal.
USC’s Beamer hires five analysts
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has hired five full-time analysts who will assist in the football program, it was announced today. Former Gamecock linebacker Shaq Wilson heads up the quintet that also includes Nick Coleman, Ahmad Smith, Lonnie Teasley and Stanton Weber. Coleman and Teasley will work on the offensive side of the ball, while Wilson and Smith will work as defensive analysts. Weber is the special teams analyst.
Shaq Wilson, who has been part of the Gamecock football program for 10 years, returns to his alma mater as a defensive analyst after spending the past three years at Tennessee, working as an assistant director of football sports performance.
Tampa mayor addresses maskless football fans
TAMPA, Fla. — So much for the mayor’s order requiring masks at Super Bowl parties. Videos went viral on social media, showing throngs of mostly maskless fans and packed sports bars as the clock inside Raymond James Stadium ticked down on a hometown Super Bowl win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Some 200,000 masks were handed out ahead of the game, and “a majority” of people and businesses followed the rules, she said.
Hours later, during another news conference, Castor’s remarks shifted, saying that at least among those people that she saw celebrating, most of them were masked.
Feds to release likely cause of Bryant crash
LOS ANGELES — In the year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed into a hillside on a foggy morning, killing all nine aboard, there’s been plenty of finger-pointing over the cause of the tragedy.
Bryant’s widow blamed the pilot. She and families of other victims also faulted the companies that owned and operated the helicopter. The brother of the pilot didn’t blame Bryant but said he knew the risks of flying. The helicopter companies said the weather was an act of God and blamed air traffic controllers.
Today, federal safety officials are expected to announce the long-awaited probable cause of the crash that unleashed worldwide grief for the retired basketball star, launched several lawsuits and prompted state and federal legislation.