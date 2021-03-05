The Greenwood High jayvee baseball team defeated Emerald 13-0 on Friday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.
Greenwood scored 11 runs in the fourth inning. The Eagles' offense in the inning came from singles by Luke Godwin, Marnarian Chamberlain, and Ryan Stone, by Kaleb Burton and John Ayden Helms, a walk by Helms, and a fielder's choice by Chamberlain.
Greenwood got things started in the first inning. Will Howard grounded out, scoring one run.
Howard got the win for Greenwood. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over four innings, striking out eight. Driver threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Stone and Chamberlain each had multiple hits for Greenwood. Stone led Greenwood Eagles with three hits in three at-bats. The Eagles stole eight bases during the game, as two players stole more than one. Stone led the way with three.
The Greenwood Eagles C-Team fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 8-1 loss to Clinton on Friday.