Julie McMahon is Greenwood High School’s new varsity volleyball head coach, school athletic director Sparky Hudson announced Tuesday.
It’s McMahon’s second stint as the head volleyball coach at Greenwood. She was first hired in 2013, and spent five seasons on the sidelines. After a brief hiatus from coaching because of COVID, McMahon became the coach at Northside Middle School, where she has spent the last two seasons with the Knights.
“When the opportunity came open, I said ‘I want to go back,’” McMahon said. “I was very fortunate to be given a second chance. I don’t think that happens very often.”
In her five seasons leading the Eagles, Greenwood went to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons highlighted by a 23-9 season in 2015.
After her first run with the Eagles, McMahon made multiple coaching stops in Georgia and South Carolina. Before becoming a coach, McMahon was also an outside hitter at Valdosta State University.
“She’s had playoff experience,” Hudson said. “She’s had teams that have been very competitive. … (We) had the opportunity to bring in someone who can build a great program. Julie’s not starting over and find out where the net is or where the new gym is. She already has prior knowledge and I think that’s a huge positive.”
McMahon is also the director and a coach of the Emerald City Juniors club volleyball program. The club participated in tournaments across the state in 2021, including stops in Rock Hill, Spartanburg, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and in Augusta, Georgia.
With all of the success she has had in her 21 years of coaching, McMahon said she’s looking to bring back the winning culture at Greenwood.
“I want to get everybody to understand that we need to create that volleyball culture that is a winning culture,” McMahon said. “I think sometimes it’s easy to get in the rut of losing, and it’s hard to put yourself out there to be a winning program. … There are a lot of talented players that are at Greenwood High right now and that are coming up as ninth-graders next year. There’s no reason that we can’t have success with the level of talent that we have here.”
