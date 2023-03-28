Spring break couldn't have started any better for Greenwood girls soccer coach Jason Rasnor.
Greenwood hosted Westside to start its second round of region play, and just as they did a week earlier, the Eagles delivered. They jumped on Westside early in the first half, scoring three goals by the 25-minute mark and cruised to a 5-0 victory against the Rams.
"It's big for us. We have two more (games this week)," Rasnor said. "It was good for us to combine some passes, keep possession and get some better chances on goal. It was a better performance than it was before."
The onslaught started with Sudie Clem.
Westside started with the possession but had the ball quickly stolen and from there, the Eagles continued to push into Ram territory.
Despite having opportunities, they couldn't really break through, that was until Clem notched her first goal of the night with 35:38 to go in the opening quarter.
Stephanie Martinez and Madden Craven quickly followed, scoring in the 29th and 25th minutes, respectively.
The Eagles held the possession nearly the entire first half. The first time Westside got past the 50-yard line outside the opening kickoff was with 13 minutes left in the first half.
In the second half, Greenwood continued to hold possession and attack.
Once again, the Eagles were getting scoring opportunities, but couldn't cash in, until Clem took a shot with 32:08 left to play.
She hit the back of the net for her second goal of the game and followed herself up with another goal roughly 12 minutes later.
"She did well," Rasnor said. "She stayed up top and had some good combination plays. She did really well."
Tuesday was Clem's second hat trick of the season.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.