Greenwood's Sudie Clem acrobatically fires a shot for her third goal against Westside. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Spring break couldn't have started any better for Greenwood girls soccer coach Jason Rasnor. 

Greenwood hosted Westside to start its second round of region play, and just as they did a week earlier, the Eagles delivered. They jumped on Westside early in the first half, scoring three goals by the 25-minute mark and cruised to a 5-0 victory against the Rams.

