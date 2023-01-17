The bar was set high at the break.
The Greenwood girls basketball team found itself down 19 to Pickens Tuesday night, but somehow, the Eagles made it manageable.
Greenwood went on a 12-2 run in the third quarter and started the fourth on a 13-4 run. However, when the Eagles threatened, the Blue Flame did just enough to keep setting the bar higher, handing Greenwood a 47-39 loss at home.
“I was proud of the girls’ effort,” Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles said. “They played as a team, they played team defense, they played offensively as a team and I just felt like it was a well-rounded game for all our girls.”
Despite the loss, the Eagles played very well against the No. 6-ranked team in Class 4A — and it showed in the second half. Although Erianna Wardlaw, who led the team with 14 points, is Greenwood’s go-to scorer, the Eagles found ways to share the ball and help out the star senior.
August Barlow and Ty Johnson were instrumental in the Eagles’ third-quarter run that instilled hope after an abysmal first half. Barlow scored most of the 12-2 run’s points, many of them coming close to the basket, much like Johnson’s.
“That’s what I’ve been preaching for them all this year,” Chiles said. “We want other players to step up and help Erianna… We gotta have players ready to step in confident and be able to lessen that load on her.”
And on the other side of the court, the Greenwood defense forced steals and cut what had been Pickens’ bread and butter — points in the paint. After the Blue Flame drained nine buckets in their 19-point second, they were limited to just two in the third.
In the fourth, a few other Eagles chipped in as well. Along with Wardlaw’s six points in the final quarter, Barlow, Johnson, Makiah Ligons and Aliah Williams all scored at least once. Greenwood eventually drew within six points of the Blue Flame with 3:37 left in the game
“Those runs were huge,” Chiles said. “The effort that we gave after being down 19 at half, coming out in that second half, we put some full-court man pressure on (Pickens).
“I felt like our girls competed. I felt like once we got some momentum offensively, that built our confidence and showed us that we could with a caliber team like Pickens.”
But as the final minutes dwindled away, the Blue Flame defense stepped up, limiting Greenwood to just two more points after the run.
However, as the Eagles get deeper into the region schedule, Tuesday night gave their head coach a lot to be proud of against a top-caliber team in Pickens.
“Even though we didn’t get the result that we wanted, at the end of the day, I was very proud of my team in how well they were composed at the end,” Chiles said. “They could’ve gave up, they could’ve packed it in, but showing that perseverance and competing all the way for that 32 minutes, as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”