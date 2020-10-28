Greenwood's girls golf team finished 12th Monday in the Class 4A girls golf state tournament. It was the first time in many years that the Eagles played in the state championship tournament, which concludes one of the team's most successful seasons in years.
Junior Clair Lewis finished sixth individually, shooting 75 and 81. Her finish earned her an All-State selection.
Rachel Holder shot 97 and 98, Kathryn Taylor shot 109 and 106, Maddi Jones shot 109 and 116 and Ella Brown shot 123 and 110.
Emerald girls golf finishes 13th at state
Emerald's girls golf team finished 13 of 20 teams at the Class 3A state tournament at The Hackler Golf Course in Conway. The Vikings shot a team score of 757.
Caroline Whitt led the Vikings' scores, followed by Randi Allen, Caroline Ramsey and Anna Kuenzer.
The Vikings went 9-2 this season and finished fourth in the Greenwood Eagle Invitational.
USC, N.C. State agree to series in 2030-31
COLUMBIA — North Carolina State and South Carolina will play a home-and-home football series in 2030 and 2031. Both schools announced the games Wednesday.
The team will play at South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030 and will meet again at North Carolina State to open the 2030 season on Saturday, Aug. 30.
The Gamecocks have won the last three times the two have met including a 35-28 victory over the Wolfpack in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2017. The last time North Carolina State beat South Carolina was a 10-0 victory in 1999, which was also the debut of Lou Holtz as Gamecocks coach.