Through the first month of the season, Greenwood girls golf coach Chip Whitt’s goal has been to build experience for his team, and Tuesday’s Greenwood Invitational was a way to do that, despite the Eagles’ last-place finish in the 17-team field.

“I try to give our team an opportunity to play 18 holes as much as possible, because the girls that we have don’t necessarily play a lot of tournament golf throughout the rest of the year. I try to give them access to that throughout the season,” Whitt said. “We didn’t play up to our expectations, but that’s golf. We’ll try to get better.”

