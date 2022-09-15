Through the first month of the season, Greenwood girls golf coach Chip Whitt’s goal has been to build experience for his team, and Tuesday’s Greenwood Invitational was a way to do that, despite the Eagles’ last-place finish in the 17-team field.
“I try to give our team an opportunity to play 18 holes as much as possible, because the girls that we have don’t necessarily play a lot of tournament golf throughout the rest of the year. I try to give them access to that throughout the season,” Whitt said. “We didn’t play up to our expectations, but that’s golf. We’ll try to get better.”
As a team, Greenwood shot 469, which was 25 shots behind the next closest team in Woodmont.
This was the second tournament for the Eagles top three players — Ella Brown, Maddie Jones and Evie Craigo — this season, as the trio took part in the Rebel Invitational two weeks ago. Brown finished with a team-best 100, which was good enough to finish tied for 50th. Craigo finished second on the team with a 115, while Jones finished with a 117.
Whitt was proud of the other two Eagles that scored — in senior Katherine McDevitt and sophomore Hannah Mitchell. The pair picked up the sport less than a month ago, and have been progressing rapidly according to Whitt.
“I was very impressed. Just walking and playing 18 holes of golf for the first time is very challenging,” Whitt said. “They did it with a great attitude and beat the goals that I had setup for them. They’re both proof that golf can be enjoyable at different levers. I think they both enjoyed their first completive golf.”
Overall this season, Greenwood is 1-2 in match play. It defeated Laurens in its last match play 218-242. The other two match plays were against Easley, who is the No. 10 team in 4A and Pickens, the No. 1 team in 4A.
“Our girls need more experience,” Whitt said. “My expectations are really to try to finish third in the region. Our region tournament is in October. Whatever that score is, I think we can finish third in the region, and I think that can be a good stepping stone for us.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.