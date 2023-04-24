The Greenwood and Emerald track teams are preparing for their respective region meets coming up.
Both are bound to make noise as the most important time of the year approaches, and they did just that Monday night.
The Eagles took home first in the girls division and the Vikings sat atop the boys division of the Lakelands Invitational.
“Tonight was a phenomenal night. The Lakelands Invitational is always a great meet to compete in to get to compete against all the area schools, both the girls and boys did phenomenal,” Greenwood coach Zachary Norman said. “I’m super proud of our team and the way they competed tonight.”
The Greenwood girls dusted their competition at the meet, winning first place by a convincing 60 points in front of second-place Dixie.
The Eagles dominated track events with a first-place finish in the girls 4x100-meter relay and Kalyna McLauren first-place marks in the girls 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.
Lexi Leyland also continued to dominate for Greenwood in the girls 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles with first-place finishes. The Greenwood boys finished third in the boys division, highlighted by topping the boys 4x100-meter relay.
“For the girls' side, it’s awesome because they all competed well. I know we had a lot of first-place finishers, and even on the boys side, we had first-place finishers,” Norman said. “Tonight was very good for the Greenwood High School Track and Field team.”
As for the Vikings, they squeaked out their Lakelands Invitational boys title by two points in front of McCormick.
Emerald was led on the track by Bradlee Jones who was first in the boys 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. The senior won the 200-meter dash by .03 seconds over McCormick’s Drekevan Thomas.
Along with Jones in taking home first for the Emerald boys was Peyton Searles in the pole vault. The Emerald girls finished fourth out of seven teams.
Outside the division winners, McCormick and Calhoun Falls also had impressive nights. The Chiefs dominated the throwing portion of the meet, finishing first in the boys and girls hot put and the boys discus throw.
On the track, McCormick was also first in the boys 4x800-meter relay, boys 110-meter hurdles, boys 400-meter hurdles, boys 800-meter run and the boys 4x400-meter relay. Along with its second-place finish in the boys division, the McCormick girls finished third.
“Basically, what I’ve seen (was) how we started the season, we’re pretty much finishing it the same way,” McCormick coach Leroy Collier said. “The same people are stepping up and they’re pulling others with them.”
As for the Blue Flashes, Jamarri Norman shined Monday with first-place finishes in the boys high jump, long jump and triple jump. He enters one of the most critical times of the year looking to defend his Class 1A state titles in long jump and triple jump.
Calhoun Falls finished fifth in the girls and sixth in the boys, bringing mostly field athletes to the meet.
“We’re hitting the marks that we need to hit, but as we get ready to go into championship season, our goal is to extend out a little farther in the jumps and jump a little higher in the high jump,” Calhoun Falls coach Kalan Rogers said of Jamarri's progression going forward.
Other finishers include Abbeville with a fourth-place finish in the boys and Dixie with a seventh-place finish in the boys. Greenwood Christian was fifth in the boys and sixth in the girls, and Palmetto Christian was last in the girls and boys.
For full results, go to sc.milesplit.com and search “Lakelands Invitational 2023.”