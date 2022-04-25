Notorious for being a second-half team, Greenwood did something that it hasn't done this season.
With less than two minutes to go in the match, senior Mary Kate McCallum put a high cross into the box, from near the right corner of the pitch. A pass that's normally intended for a header, was placed just over the outstretched glove of the Laurens goalkeeper, careening into the bottom left corner of the net and giving the Eagles their first buzzer beater goal of the season.
The trickshot sealed a 2-1 victory for the Eagles on Monday, a win it desperately needed in their quest for the playoffs.
"We dug deep and that was a heck of a cross to that back post," Greenwood coach Katelyn Miller said. "We've been working on that all season and I'm so proud of Mary Kate McCallum on the outside wing and getting it in."
McCallum's cross and an early tally by Sudie Clem were the only two spurts of offense for the Eagles as the Raiders enacted a "stacking the box" formation, according to Miller.
The tactic dropped six to seven Raiders back to focus on defense, waiting to counter-attack.
It's a difficult tactic to crack with 11 players on the field, but it was made even harder for Greenwood as, with less than 10 minutes left, the Eagles received a red card forcing them to play with 10 players.
"We've played teams like that before," Miller said. "Obviously, they've seen us for the last three years. … When they dropped six or seven players back versus three or four, it made it harder and they clump together making it harder for us to dribble through to get that quick shot on goal. … In the first half, we lost our shape and (couldn't) pass around it. … We finally did it better in the second half."
Greenwood will wrap its region schedule on Tuesday when it hosts Greer.
"(These girls) always come out strong," Miller said. "By winning tonight, if we beat Greer by three goals, we're in playoffs. They knew that they had to win this one and they fought through adversity and they wanted it more."
