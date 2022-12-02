For the last four years, Erianna Wardlaw has been an essential part of Greenwood girls’ basketball.
After averaging 18 points a game in region play last season and four rebounds per game, Wardlaw is set to be the nucleus of this year’s team.
Although the Eagles haven’t reached the playoffs since 2018-19, a year before Wardlaw stepped on campus, the senior likes what she has seen this season.
“I’m very excited,” Wardlaw said. “Definitely a turnaround from last year.”
Greenwood enters the 2022-23 season with a team that’s quicker, more athletic and more creative and aggressive on defense, according to coach LaShonda Chiles.
It’s a stark contrast from the team that went 3-19 last season, but it’s still a young team, and it has shown in the Eagles’ first three games. Outside of Wardlaw, Greenwood is figuring out the best way to utilize the players around her.
“Our offense has been surrounded by Erianna for the last couple of years and we’re just trying to find those pieces to the puzzle that are gonna step in and be able to help her her senior year and to grow our program,” Chiles said.
Despite some struggles in Greenwood’s 1-2 start, Chiles, Wardlaw and senior Makiah Ligons think there is a lot to be excited about. Seniors Wardlaw, Ligons and Nivea Sprowl all return to the Greenwood starting lineup, plus a promising freshman in Tykirea Johnson.
Wardlaw has averaged 15 points per game through three games, including 21 points in Tuesday’s loss at Aiken. Johnson averages 6.7 points a game, an impressive mark for the young player.
“(Johnson is) fearless, a team player, very coachable, handles the ball well as a post player and I’m really pleased with how well she knows how to use her body right now at this phase,” Chiles said.
“She’s still got a lot to learn and a lot of room to grow, but right now, I feel pretty confident about her and I’m excited to see how she grows in the next four years.”
One thing for Ligons is the team’s dedication to getting better, putting in the work outside gameday, but another is the team’s bond.
“You gotta have that bond, have that chemistry at the end of the court,” Ligons said. “You can’t play together and win games without that chemistry and not having bonds outside of basketball. We’re all just like a family and it’s very valuable.”
Through Greenwood’s first few games, Chiles has loved to see her team’s intensity and will to not give up. Chiles also noticed how her Eagles have stuck around with teams that would usually blow them out.
The third-year head coach believes her team is close to having a successful season and potentially reaching the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. She hopes Friday’s home opener against Woodmont will be the start of a roll.
“If we clean up the little things, just grabbing the ball with two hands on loose balls, boxing out, taking care of the basketball, those things, the little things that make a huge difference, if we can clean those things up and get a few more people scoring and be confident, I feel like these players can really surprise themselves,” Chiles said.