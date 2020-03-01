The Greenwood Gators finally got their chance to host the Carolina YMCA Swim League Winter Championships and capped the weekend tournament with a first-place finish on Sunday.
The Gators won the combined boys and girls title with 1,891.5 points. Greenwood’s boys team won its competition with 1,310.5 points. The Gators’ girls team took third with 581 team points.
“We had never hosted a winter state meet before, so this was a wonderful result,” Gators coach Tyler Will said. “Our league got split before the season, so a couple of teams ended up moving to other divisions. We sort of got thrown into the role of host, and that was a dream situation to be able to host a big event like this.”
Teams from Newberry, Pickens, Aiken, Chester, Sumter, Beaufort, Summerville and Augusta, Georgia, competed in the two-day state meet, which started Saturday and concluded on Sunday.
“We had almost 1,000 people when you count all the swimmers and their parents,” Will said. “They got to come to this town and see what Greenwood has to offer. It means a lot to us, and it means a lot to the development of this program to show that we can host this kind of meet and try to do it well.”
The Gators had 13 swimmers place in the top three in their age groups. Wyatt Prince, Brinson Moore, Levi Sharpe, Daniel Nordlund and Aidan Driscoll led the way for the 15-18 boys, while Rebekah Logan and Lisbon Lopes spearheaded the 15-18 girls.
“To see our 15-18 boys place from fifth to first was really cool,” Will said. “And our 15-18 girls took second and first, too. We also had several young kids that were able to get on the podium after placing. Across the board, it was a consistency of excellence from each age group. That was the coolest and most rewarding experience of this weekend.”