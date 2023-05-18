For football, the spring is a time of learning. Learning new schemes, plays, a new position or even a new coach.
That has been exactly what Greenwood football has done in its two-and-a-half weeks of spring practice so far.
Greenwood has morphed from a flex-bone offense into a full-on spread attack that has shown flashes, at practice, 7-on-7s and in a scrimmage, of being extremely successful.
“I think as much as we want to throw the ball as players, it’s not as easy as it looks,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “With that being said, it’s exciting. Any time that you’re doing something new, it’s fun. It’s like going to see a movie when it first comes out.
“They’ve picked it up really well. Our quarterbacks have picked it up really well. We have some wideouts that have done really well, and our offensive line is going to be really good. ... I think we’ve gotten better every day, and I think that’s what you want. “
Greenwood has gone through two intrasquad scrimmages so far, with the most recent being last Wednesday. Early on, the offense dominated, which is a good sign for both sides of the ball according to Liner.
“The first couple of series, our offense dictated what was going on,” Liner said. “It’s going to really help our defense too heading into the season because this is what they’re going to see 90% of the time.”
In an effort to develop their passing attack more before the start of the season, Greenwood will be going around the state and even up to North Carolina to face some competition.
“We’ve put ourselves in a lot of tournaments this summer. We’re going up to North Carolina and going up against Crest and Shelby and a bunch of those guys that are really good up there. We’re going to South Carolina, Charleston Southern, we’re going over to (Presbyterian) and we’re hosting two, so we have a lot of competition,” Liner said. “It’ll be a lot more summer competition, which will help us in our throw game moving forward.”
Shelby reached the second round of the 1/2A playoffs while Crest reached the third round of the 3A playoffs.
But before the summer competition begins, Greenwood will finish its spring padded practices on Thursday, playing its spring game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The group that will be heavily watched during the scrimmage by fans and Liner, as he is their position coach, will be the quarterbacks. That group is made of up senior M. “Pumpkin” Chamberlain and sophomores Jay Duncan and Triston Lewis.
Chamberlain was the backup last year, while Lewis and Duncan were the jayvee quarterbacks.
“We have three quarterbacks that we can win with,” Liner said. “Pumpkin Chamberlain has a really good arm. He’s picked up on it very quick. He’s been to everything I’ve done. We started training quarterbacks in March and he’s been to every one. He worked his butt off and deserves a shot as we head into summer. The early scrimmages will determine who will start.
“Triston Lewis, the sky is the limit for that kid. He has major ability. If he keeps progressing like he is, he could be the next big guy to come out of Greenwood. Jay has gotten a lot better but also helps us at wide receiver, so he could be an emergency quarterback if we need him but hopefully, we can get him in the mix at wideout too, because he’s a huge target.”