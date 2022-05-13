FORT MILL — A perfect storm hovered over the field Friday night during the Greenwood and Catawba Ridge state playoff game.
It wasn't the rain, although it did drizzle for a while. Instead, a series of miscues by Greenwood in the fifth and sixth innings, coupled with Copperheads pitcher Chloe Burger getting hot, rained on the Eagles' hopes in the first round of the double-elimination Class 4A Upper State playoffs. Catawba won 7-2, sending Greenwood to the losers bracket.
The Eagles will host York – a 3-1 loser to Easley – on Monday night. Easley travels to Catawba Ridge on Monday in a winners-bracket matchup.
"I'm hoping we're going to get to see them (the Copperheads) again," Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. "We have York on Monday. I'm pretty excited to continue our season. I think the girls will be ready for Monday."
The Eagles (15-5 overall) looked ready early on against the Copperheads, taking a 2-0 lead after two innings. Greenwood got in position to take the lead because of two perfectly executed sacrifice bunts. K.D. Helms' bunt moved Zoey Montgomery to second base in the first inning, and then Aubrey Holland drove her in on an RBI single.
"We thought we were going to be able to move some runners," Gates said. "They were playing back, so they gave us that, and we took advantage of it."
In the second inning, Amiya Young's bunt moved Callie Davis to second base. Davis then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nariah Carroll's RBI groundout plated Davis for a 2-0 lead, which the Eagles kept until the bottom of the fifth. That's when things fell apart for the Eagles, who allowed four runs on two hits and two errors in the frame.
"We had some missed plays and didn't make some catches that in other times during the season we made," Gates said. "It's one of those things."
Catawba (24-4) added three more runs after two hits and an error in the sixth inning to go up 7-2. During the fourth through the sixth innings, Burger struck out six of seven Greenwood batters.
'She's a good pitcher," Gates said. "We knew that. It got to the point where she definitely got her rise ball going and started to get us really good. I don't think it was there early – and that was a nice little change for her – and it threw us off a little bit."
Burger and Holland both went the distance on the mound. Burger struck out 10.
Montgomery had two hits to lead the Eagles. Carroll and Holland each had hits. Braylon Lawrence and Kendra Murray had three hits apiece for the Copperheads. Greenwood first baseman Kayleigh Doerflein had a brilliant diving catch in the fifth inning.