In April, the South Carolina High School League sanctioned its newest sport — boys volleyball.
Greenwood and Emerald students quickly showed interest for the new sport, allowing both schools to hire coaches and begin tryouts.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 3:20 am
Greenwood turned to Michael Murray, while Emerald hired Ben Carter to lead their respective programs in their inaugural seasons.
Murray was introduced to the sport while taking a class at Lander. After finishing his class, he picked up playing outdoor volleyball in Greenwood and joined the USA Volleyball Greenwood adult volleyball club, which would travel across the state playing in tournaments.
“That’s where I learned the game,” Murray said. “We would run drills. I learned formations and learned where people needed to be, positions they needed to be in and defenses they needed to be in. I’ve been playing outdoor tournaments for the last 25 years.”
While he has the playing experience, this is Murray’s first time as a coach. While he is still getting used to being a coach, he is excited to teach his favorite sport to his players.
“I’m just excited that they’ve introduced boys volleyball to Greenwood High,” Murray said. “It’s a game that I love to play, and I’m glad that I’m able to share it with some younger kids that will hopefully grow up and keep playing as they finish high school and college.”
At Emerald, this also will be Carter’s first head coaching role, as he previously coached baseball at Greenwood and Westside High Schools as an assistant.
“I’ve had a couple of assistant coaching positions. I had a stint with Greenwood High, helping their baseball team, and I had a stint with Westside, helping coach baseball up there. This is my first stint as a head coach.
“I’m super excited about it. It’s a first for everything. Coach (Allen) Garcia and I have the expectation of bringing some success and hopefully bringing a good tradition here to Emerald. Personally, I’m excited about it because it’s a whole new experience that I can start a program from and build up from scratch.”
Garcia, like Murray, has played volleyball for several years.
“He’s a longtime volleyball player, playing since he was 7 years old,” Carter said. “He’s really passionate about it. He doesn’t have experience as a head coach, so he wanted to start out with an assistant coach role.”
Carter and Murray had instant interest from the student bodies, as Greenwood had more than 30 players come out to an interest meeting, 20 of which are on the team this year, while Emerald had 24 guys come to tryouts.
“We had a really good turnout,” Carter said. “Some of them are other athletes that play basketball or baseball, so it’s some guys with a lot of experience that are interested in trying something new.”
The two rivals will face off five times this year as the sport grows across the state.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
