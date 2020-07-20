The renewed Greenwood-Emerald series in football has been shifted from the second week of the season to the last week of the season, now that the South Carolina High School League decided the football season, tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 11, will be condensed to seven games.
The matchup was originally set for Aug. 28, but the new football schedule released this week by Greenwood High lists the game as a non-region game set for Oct. 23 at Emerald's Frank Hill Stadium.
The Eagles will start the season at home against Laurens on Sept. 11, then play Eastside at home on Sept. 18. Greenwood hits the road for games against Greer and Greenville on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. The Eagles face Boiling Springs on Oct. 9, head to Hillcrest Oct. 16 and finish the season at Emerald.
Atlanta Braves remove 'Chop On' slogan
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and are still considering their stance on the fans' tomahawk chop chant.
The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season.
A new slogan is customary marketing strategy, but the team's stance on the chant has been watched closely since last year's NL Division Series.
No awards race in NBA this season
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s MVP race is over. So is the battle for every other individual regular-season trophy.
The league told teams Friday that none of the seeding games will be taken into consideration for any postseason award, and that voting for those honors — such as All-NBA, rookie of the year and defensive player of the year — will be completed before the July 30 restart of the season at Walt Disney World.
Typically, those votes are cast closer to the end of the regular season. So the postseason races are still going in many cases, but the individual award chases are now complete.
Soccer award canceled because of pandemic
The prestigious Ballon d’Or, given to the top soccer player each season, will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season.
Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel Messi has won it a record six times — one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
The magazine started giving out a women's award in 2018, but that has also been put on hold.
Because the game’s rules have been modified during the pandemic, the award itself was impacted.
Exhibitions will have shorter games
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual.
The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.
The change will apply only to the first exhibition for teams; their second and third exhibition games at Disney will use standard timing. All teams are slated to play three exhibitions.
Players plead with NFL to address concerns
NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.
The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players’ union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing.
Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday. Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28.
Many prominent players expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz Sunday.
Blue Jays in talks to play in Pittsburgh
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing their major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks and sounded ready to welcome the Blue Jays.
“In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the Blue Jays at PNC Park this season," Williams said in a statement Monday.
Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive
DUBLIN, Ohio — Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.
Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year.
He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20.
Olympic museum to open July 30
A 60,000-square foot museum that will include a first-of-its-kind tribute to the 1980 U.S. Olympic team is scheduled to open July 30 in Colorado Springs after a three-year construction project.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will feature 12 galleries that include exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games and the USOPC Hall of Fame.
The project was conceived in 2012, as Olympic leaders looked to establish the first full-fledged Olympic museum in the United States. The Olympic Training Center, located a few miles from the museum in downtown Colorado Springs, draws more than 130,000 visitors a year but had limited exhibit space.
Dr. Fauci to throw first pitch at game
The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday.
The Nationals will host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.