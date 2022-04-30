Just as it has the past couple of years, the Greenwood Eagle Eye Anglers bass fishing team, which is made up of high schoolers from Greenwood, Emerald and Greenwood Christian, has steadily progressed in the state rankings.
Now that the season is coming to an end, the Eagle Eyes have a chance to make a run for a state championship, as six of the seven teams head into the South Carolina Bass Nation Tournament, a two-day tournament starting May 6 on Lake Hartwell.
To qualify for the state tournament, the team must fish in at least four tournaments and finish within the top half of points throughout the state. This year, there were 140 boats competing.
“I would love to see a couple of our teams finish in the top 5 in the two-day classic,” Eagle Eye coach John Cooper said. “That’s important because the number of competitors, which it looks like it will be 70 teams this year, that determines how many teams will qualify for the national championship, which will be on Lake Hartwell. The two-day classic will (send) the winner and the top two, possibly three, teams in the tournament to the national tournament. If we can get a couple of good finishes there, we could have a couple more teams qualified for the national championship.”
The Eagle Eyes have been led by the team of Peyton Sorrow and Dawson Hudson, which finished as the No. 8 team in the state this year. The brother tandem of Brayden and Nathan McKellar also made a splash for the Eagle Eyes this year, finishing the regular season as the No. 23 team in the state.
“We had a better-than-anticipated year this year,” Cooper said. “We had one team — Peyton Sorrow and Dawson Hudson — finish in the top 10 in the season total points. We had a brother team that came on strong and finished in the top 25. They really came on strong at the end of the year, and I was really proud of those guys.”
Andrew Price finished 31st in the state fishing as a solo competitor this season.
Watching the teams of Andrew Jordan and Landon Parsons, who finished 35th in the state this year, Patrick Haynes and Wiley Perrine, who finished 50th in the state, has been a big plus for Cooper this year. Haynes and Perrine are the youngest group of Eagle Eye anglers that will attempt to reach the national championship.
“They’ve really had to battle this year, overcoming some obstacles and some tournaments that they didn’t catch many fish. They kept plugging away and steadily moved up the ranks this year,” Cooper said of Jordan and Parsons. “I’m also pleased with my youngest team. They picked up steam as the year went on, as well. I really enjoyed seeing them get better as the year progressed, because this is their first year fishing together and they’re just getting used to competitive fishing.”
The Eagle Eyes will already be represented in the national championship tournament, as Sorrow qualified in January at the 2022 Bassmaster High School Series at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida, but Cooper hopes another team can join the outgoing senior.
“It’s the Super Bowl of high school fishing,” he said.