The 2021-22 season was a success for the Greenwood Eagle Eye, as it sent six of its seven teams to the South Carolina Bass Nation Tournament for a chance to compete for a state championship.
Along with that tournament, it sent Peyton Sorrow to the High School Bass Master Classic, with the Greenwood Christian senior finishing eighth.
Though it had success last year, the Eagle Eyes are going to be a young team heading into this season, as five seniors, including the team of Sorrow and Dawson Hudson that usually led the Eagle Eyes, graduated.
“Our team is a lot younger this year than last year because of the graduation of those five seniors,” Greenwood Eagle Eye coach John Cooper said.
“We anticipate a growth year, meaning we may not be as good as we were last year, but we have some young guys that are ready to step up and take those top spots that our graduating seniors usually held,” he said.
Most of the Eagle Eyes have been on the team since they were in middle school and are now sophomores or juniors for Cooper.
One of the top returners is Landon Parsons, who has been one of the top anglers since joining the team.
Cameron Weeks is the lone newcomer, who transferred to Greenwood after fishing in the Midlands area.
“We have some high expectations for them,” Cooper said. “As a whole, we’re a younger outfit. ... We have some really good talent on the team, so I expect us to be very competitive for the entire season.”
After competition in the South Carolina DNR Bass Challenge trail last season, the Eagle Eyes are returning to the Palmetto Boat Center High School Trail, which is a larger trail.
“It was an opportunity for them to fish some different lakes as well as against different competition,” Cooper said. “A majority of the teams that fish (the South Carolina DNR Bass Challenge) trail tend to be towards the Midlands of South Carolina. We just don’t have an opportunity to fish against those teams very often.
“Last year was an opportunity for us to fish some different lakes at different times of the year against some different competition, which increases the knowledge base on the team and gives them different conditions to deal with,” Cooper said.
According to Cooper, the first team meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. at North Side Baptist Family Life Center.
Those interested in joining the anglers should reach out to Cooper through Facebook at Eagle Eye Anglers or email him at eagleeyeanglers@outlook.com.
Its season starts on Oct. 15 on Lake Russell for the first of six tournaments on the PBC High School Trail.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
