IMG_1082.jpg

Greenwood Eagle Eye fisher Andrew Price is shown at the High School Bass Challenge. Price fished solo this year and finished 31st in the state of 140 boats.

 SUBMITTED

The 2021-22 season was a success for the Greenwood Eagle Eye, as it sent six of its seven teams to the South Carolina Bass Nation Tournament for a chance to compete for a state championship.

Along with that tournament, it sent Peyton Sorrow to the High School Bass Master Classic, with the Greenwood Christian senior finishing eighth.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags