In a game where both teams combined for five hits, capitalizing on mistakes became paramount in Saturday's third-place game in the Emerald City Classic.
For Greenwood, the chance to exploit Ninety Six's miscues came in the second inning. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch and a walk gave the Eagles the cushion they needed against the Wildcats, en route to a 3-0 win.
"Our goal this year is to be tougher than the other team," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "Ninety Six, with what coach (Chad) Ellis has done over there, they're an unbelievably tough baseball team and our goal was to be tougher."
That mantra of toughness was shown in Greenwood's ability to extend at-bats. The Eagles struck out just four times against the Wildcats, with one being recorded in four pitches or less.
The consistent battles in the batter's box resulted in either wild pitches or the ball being put in play, forcing Ninety Six's defense to work for outs.
"It was a team win and that's what we focus on a lot," Baker said. " … It's just really cool to see us come together as a team and that toughness is there."
Greenwood mustered just three hits in the win, relying on pitching and defense to thwart a Ninety Six comeback. Senior pitcher Braeden McDonald rose to the occasion, allowing one hit, four walks and striking out five in his first start after having elbow surgery.
"It was super cool and a confidence builder for (McDonald)," Baker said. "He got up around his pitch count and you could tell that he was up there, but then Adam Driver came in. We called a fastball down the middle (for Driver) and let it do what it does — he was amazing."
The pitching duo of McDonald and Driver limited the Wildcats to just two hits. When the duo had runners on base, they were able to work out of the jams, stranding five baserunners in the win.
Despite the loss, Ellis said he was happy with the team's performance, stating the team is still learning how to execute in offensive situations.
"I thought we stayed in the game and that was good," Ellis said. "Evan (Adams) didn't have his best stuff, but he competed. You give up three hits to those guys and you feel like you have a good chance to win. We have to understand situations a little bit better. We have some young guys that are learning a little bit. I thought we got better today against a good team."
