Greenwood District 50 and Ware Shoals District 51 released their plans for COVID-19-related restrictions and gym capacity for the winter sports season.
District 50 will limit its gym capacity to 250 people at Greenwood High and 216 people at Emerald High. Face coverings will be required for entry and must be worn at all times, per the SCHSL’s guidelines. The District’s guidelines also state that social distancing guidelines “will be followed during the event.”
The District’s guidelines state “No student section” and “no congregating in groups in the gym lobby. Only authorized personnel will be allowed on the court.
Both high schools will continue to use the HomeTown Ticketing system to sell tickets online.
Tickets can be purchased at greenwoodathletics.com or emeraldathletics.com. No gold passes, activity passes or Hall of Fame passes will be accepted this year.
As with all District 50 events, a clear bag policy will be enforced. Metal detector screening will be required before entry.
The Ware Shoals District 51 guidelines also require face coverings to be worn at all times for spectators. Home fans will be allowed into the gym at 5:30 p.m. ahead of games.
The school will allow 48 tickets, 24 per team, to be sold in the front office of the school.
Home fans are to park in the back parking lot and enter through the back of the gym. Ware Shoals’ guidelines state “please sit as a family. Maintain social distance between you and another family.”
Spectators “need to exit the facility through the door they came in and wait outside for their student-athlete.”
Coaches must wear face coverings when unable to socially distance. Players sitting on the bench will also be required to wear face coverings when they cannot socially distance.
Each team must provide their own basketballs for warmups. Water will not be provided at games and players must bring their own water.