The widely renowned phrase “all gave some, some gave all” is a gripping reminder and touching homage to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for the United States.
While some repay that gesture by thanking a veteran for their service, for those partaking in the fourth annual Freedom Games, they will honor a soldier’s sacrifice by pushing their bodies to — and past — the limit July 24.
“We just wanted to find a way to honor the fallen heroes from South Carolina and their families,” Greenwood CrossFit owner Justin Smith said. “At CrossFit we do competitions, so we said, ‘Hey, let’s host a competition here in honor of a soldier from South Carolina each year.’”
Smith said that every year the competition includes multiple exercises that are in the soldier’s honor. This year to honor Army specialist Geoffrey Whitsitt of Taylors, athletes will do two rounds of the assault bike, synchronized thrusters and rope climbs.
The competition, which features two-person, same-sex teams, will put athletes through five different workouts throughout the day, ranging from rowing races to handstand walks.
“It’s a CrossFit competition, but, we go to dinner with the families and get to know them,” Smith said. “I mean, their son or daughter gave their life for our country and they’re just great people — salt of the Earth. They’re just the best people, and getting to know them and learning about their son or daughter, it’s really awesome.”
Smith said there will be about 200 athletes at this year’s event from across South Carolina, as well as some from North Carolina and Georgia. With an event this big, Smith said he couldn’t do this without events coordinator Elizabeth Wilson and his coaches.
“The families are so thankful that we do this because time goes by,” Smith said. “These kids were like 21 or 22 years old when they were killed in action. So, they were really young, and time goes by. I mean, we’re 15 years out, so it’s good to keep them in our memory and never forget them. That’s our goal.”