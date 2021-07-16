Tucked behind the 335-foot mark on the right outfield wall of Legion Stadium and nestled next to the railroad tracks, sits a hidden oasis.
Through the thicket of Oak and Sycamore trees, a handful of people carrying colorful flying discs walk through the woods lining up their next play.
In this foliage stems the birth of a budding new sport. That sport is disc golf; a rendition on golf where instead using a club to hit a white ball into a three-foot hole, participants toss a flying disc at a suspended basket. Brad Cuttill, the director of the Greenwood Parks and Recreation said the push to have disc golf in Greenwood started about six months ago.
“There’s really not a full course in Greenwood right now,” Cuttill said. “It’s about 30 miles away to find a full 18-hole course, so there was a need to have a disc golf course here.”
Cuttill said work began on the course about four months ago, which included clearing debris to create more holes, new signage for each hole and a new course map that directs players around the entire park.
The course is spread across 100 acres. It begins at the new fire hall and takes golfers throughout the outskirts of the park. It is free to play and now open to the public.
“The feedback has been great,” Cuttill said when asked if players have enjoyed the improvements. “There’s actually a Facebook group of around 100 members that talk about the sport there.”
Along with the addition to the Greenwood course, Lander University has unveiled its own 18-hole course taking participants through the campus.
Cuttill, whose son travels 45 minutes to an hour to play disc golf, said he understands the appeal to the sport and why it has grown so quickly.
“By using the land around the complex, it’s an easy way to give people another opportunity to get outside and exercise,” Cuttill said. “The course walk is over two miles and goes around the 100 acres of the complex.”
For information, check out the Greenwood County Parks and Recreation website at gwdcountyparksandrec.org/discgolf.