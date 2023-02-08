Greenwood Christian’s Hallie Ruth Stumbo signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at North Greenville. Front row, from left, are David Stumbo, Hallie Ruth Stumbo and Vanessa Stumbo. Back row are Annie Stumbo, Maggie Stumbo, Gabe Stumbo and Kimberly Ready.
Hallie Ruth Stumbo has been set to attend North Greenville to study biology, but about two weeks ago, things changed a bit.
After an NGU volleyball coach attended one of Stumbo’s club tournaments, he offered the Greenwood Christian standout a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer.
And Tuesday afternoon, one of Stumbo’s long-time goals came true.
Stumbo signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the Crusaders next fall after a fantastic senior season with the Hawks.
“Volleyball has been a sport (that’s) meant a lot to me over the past couple of years because it’s been a sport that I’ve loved to play,” Stumbo said. “Playing at the collegiate level, it feels good because it makes me feel like all my hard work that I’ve put into it has paid off.”
Over the last four years, Stumbo has been an instrumental part of the Greenwood Christian volleyball program, including in her senior season. She was a second-team All-Lakelands selection after posting 126 kills, 34 aces and 12 blocks through 24 games.
With Stumbo on the court, the Hawks have reached new heights, finishing third in the state her junior year and sixth last fall. It’s been a fun rebuild with GCS coach Kimberly Ready at the helm, and according to her, Stumbo was a big part of it.
“She was definitely a key player, key component to our offense and our defense,” Ready said. “She had the athletic ability from the get-go, you can kinda tell when you get a player if they’ve got that gift, but then it’s your job as the coach to continue to nurture that gift and help it grow.”
For Stumbo, going to North Greenville is a perfect mix of a lot of what she wanted in a college. NGU has a family feel, she gets to play the sport she loves and it’s close to home.
It’s a dream come true, and with only a few months until graduation, her dream isn’t too far away.
“It’s something that’s been a dream of mine for a long time, so I’m just really excited to be able to fulfill that and actually live it out,” Stumbo said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.