Stumbo
Greenwood Christian’s Hallie Ruth Stumbo signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at North Greenville. Front row, from left, are David Stumbo, Hallie Ruth Stumbo and Vanessa Stumbo. Back row are Annie Stumbo, Maggie Stumbo, Gabe Stumbo and Kimberly Ready.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Hallie Ruth Stumbo has been set to attend North Greenville to study biology, but about two weeks ago, things changed a bit.

After an NGU volleyball coach attended one of Stumbo’s club tournaments, he offered the Greenwood Christian standout a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer.

