Sports mean a lot to Caroline Reed.
She plays three of them at Greenwood Christian: volleyball, basketball and softball.
Each one provides its different challenges, but none are too big for the senior. When one of the biggest struck in the spring, Reed’s torn ACL was supposed to sideline her for nine months.
She was back in about six.
“I really wasn’t expecting to get released that early, but it really was a good feeling that all my hard work paid off,” Reed said. “It feels really nice, I missed it for a while, but getting back to competition and everything is fun.”
Along with her heroics on the GCS volleyball team this fall, Reed has once again become a key contributor for her school’s girls basketball squad. The senior has averaged 17 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists per game through seven contests this season.
She hasn’t missed a beat in either sport this year, a testament to the hard work Reed put in on her road to recovery.
During those few months, Reed was eager to get back on the court, doing her physical therapy exercises often, but not too often, even though the hard-working athlete wanted to.
“I remember (my physical therapist) telling me the only problem would be doing too much because I like to work at stuff and get better at it, so I had to kinda pace myself because I wanted to do it to get back fast,” Reed said.
As the months went by, Reed finally took the court again Sept. 1 in a home volleyball match against Emerald. Much like the Hawks did for the rest of that season, they won and went on to post a 14-10 record and a state tournament appearance.
As she is in basketball, the senior played a huge role on that team, totaling 56 kills and averaging 6.8 digs and 2.4 blocks per match.
Her accomplishments are a lot to be excited about, especially for Jimmy Reed, Caroline’s basketball coach and dad.
“Knowing that she was going to have to miss sports for so long and how important it is to her was tough on all of us at our house, but we’re just really proud,” Jimmy Reed said.
“She’s a great player, having her back and working toward getting well and just very satisfying because she does enjoy playing so much.”
Although Caroline continues to be a problem for opposing defenses, the senior has had to settle back in on the basketball court.
Jimmy Reed says his daughter was a little hesitant to drive towards the goal earlier this season after she tore her ACL in a February basketball playoff game. But with a few games under her belt, Caroline is back to where she was.
“It feels really good to kinda get back to myself because I know I started the beginning of the year kinda skeptical about playing, a little timid, but now I’m finally back into the groove and playing like myself,” Caroline said.
There’s a lot to be excited about going forward for the Greenwood Christian three-sport student-athlete. She gets to play softball for the first time since sophomore year this spring and graduation is right around the corner.
But for now, Reed is focused on playing the sport she loves the most — basketball.
“I’m really excited, especially since we’re 7-0 right now,” Caroline said. “We definitely have a strong start and momentum to get us going and I think that’ll carry us through playoffs.”