ABBEVILLE — When Greenwood Christian volleyball coach Kimberly Ready called for a timeout late in the first set, she wasn't worried. Despite her team down six points and facing a loss in the first set, she was calm when she spoke to her team, reminding it to play its game. 

When the Hawks exited the timeout, they rallied down from 18-12 to up 23-22 in the next several points to claim the first set, leading to a sweep against Abbeville.

