ABBEVILLE — When Greenwood Christian volleyball coach Kimberly Ready called for a timeout late in the first set, she wasn't worried. Despite her team down six points and facing a loss in the first set, she was calm when she spoke to her team, reminding it to play its game.
When the Hawks exited the timeout, they rallied down from 18-12 to up 23-22 in the next several points to claim the first set, leading to a sweep against Abbeville.
"We finally just got into our rhythm," Ready said. "Last week got cut short with the hurricane, we missed practice, then we had homecoming canceled too. There was a lot of emotions, so we took the last three days off. I feel like we were a little off because we hadn't practiced in a couple of days.
"I tell them that we can't come out and play lukewarm volleyball. We have to start hot from the beginning, but it normally takes these girls a set to get into the game."
Greenwood Christian was virtually on cruise control in the second set. Behind the serving of captain Hailey Stumbo, the Hawks quickly took a 6-1 lead, forcing Abbeville to call a timeout, but GCS continued its hot play out of the timeout, winning the second set easily 25-10.
"It's nice because I feel like they can have more fun and be more relaxed," Ready said of the Hawks getting into rhythm in the second set. "I can relax and let them be more of themselves."
Just as it did in the first set, Abbeville took the lead from the start, racing out to a 6-2 lead, but the Hawks steadily dwindled the lead, taking its first lead of the set at 13-12, winning the set 25-17.
There is roughly two weeks left in the regular season for volleyball, and while most teams are playing strictly region games at this point, Ready said she was glad her team faced an athletic Abbeville team before wrapping up region play.
"This is a good game for us," Ready said. "We've had some games that were more slow than challenging, and I feel like that hurts us more than it helps us. When we have a team like this where there are some great athletes on the other team, and we're having to fight for the win, I think it helps us to build as we head into more important games like conference games.
GCS is on the road for its next two games before returning home for its final two regular-season matches. Abbeville travels to Ninety Six on Thursday before returning home for its final two region games on the season.
