Momentum is a hard thing to qualify in the world of sports, but one thing is for sure — it’s important to control and maintain throughout a game to pull off a win.
The Greenwood Christian boys basketball team came out on fire. The Hawks had momentum on their side for the first two and a half minutes of the game, knocking down almost all their shots to take a quick six-point lead.
But the Hawks struggled to keep the momentum, as Belton-Honea Path went on an 18-4 run to end the opening quarter, claiming a 78-54 win.
“Momentum, we had it to start with. We felt like we had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” GCS coach Billy Brisher said. “We needed a fast start, which we got, but the other teams always bounce back, good teams always do. They just took care of their business, and we weren’t able to hold up our side of the bargain.”
Several different times throughout the course of the game, BHP just turned up their tempo and physicality.
The much older and stronger Bears started to force turnovers and score in transition. When they played in the half court, they crashed the boards, picking up several offensive rebounds for quick put backs.
After scoring 20 points in the first, BHP answered with a 23-point second quarter to take a commanding 19-point halftime lead.
A couple of times throughout the course of the game, the Hawks showed flashes of that initial 8-2 run. Early in the second quarter, GCS cut the deficit down to eight, while late in the third, it cut a nearly 25-point deficit down to 13.
“We have kids that are young but they’re scorers in their own right,” Brisher said. “They’re learning how to play with other kids and not shoot all the shots. When they get in that mindset, where they’re unselfish, we’re very tough to beat. But when they get their head down, that’s where we sputter. The key to the runs were ball movement.”
Eighth-grader Isiah Scott led the Hawks with 25 points.
“They’re growing up,” Brisher said. “Eighth, ninth, tenth and 11th graders are what we’re fielding the whole time. We’ve seen a lot of growing up, but we’ve felt some of the pains from the youth as well.
“I was happy. There were moments and flashes were they played how we’d hope they would. We just have to figure out how to duplicate that.”
