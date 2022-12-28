IMG_8895.JPG
Buy Now

Greenwood Christian guard Lee Dahlberg gets into the paint for two of his 14 points in the Hawks loss to Belton-Honea Path. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Momentum is a hard thing to qualify in the world of sports, but one thing is for sure — it’s important to control and maintain throughout a game to pull off a win.

The Greenwood Christian boys basketball team came out on fire. The Hawks had momentum on their side for the first two and a half minutes of the game, knocking down almost all their shots to take a quick six-point lead.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags