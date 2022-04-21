WARE SHOALS — In the past three games, the Greenwood Christian softball team has run into some tough opponents, losing all three by a combined 46 runs. On Thursday, the Hawks rebounded, taking down Ware Shoals 21-10.
"It was very, very exciting to get a win again," GCS coach Tony Langley said. "We've been working hard, and we've played some really tough teams the past couple of weeks. We had some injuries, we lost our pitcher and lost our catcher, so we were kind of down this year. We try to learn from everything we do, but this was an exciting win for us."
The Hawks were aggressive from the start, scoring the first two runs of the game before getting to the middle of their lineup.
They tagged on a pair in the second before retaking the lead and built upon it in the third thanks to a six-run frame.
"Attack early. Hit the ball, put the ball in play, and put pressure on the defense," Langley said of the Hawks' offensive plan on Thursday. "Good things happen when you hit the ball."
The Hawks finished the game with a six-run top of the sixth inning to run-rule the Hornets.
GCS senior Emma Knight took her coach's advice and ran with it, finishing the day 5-for-5 with seven RBIs.
"Emma has been a leader for this team for the past five years," Langley said. "You can always count on here over at first base. She's just a great girl and a great leader. Great hitter. Anything you ask of her, she's good at."
Overall, the Hawks finished with 20 hits and drew 12 walks in the win. Gracie Brisher, Halley Lippins and Spencer Abrams each scored four runs in the win. Lippins finished 4-for-6 at the plate with an RBI, while Abrams finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Ware Shoals was led by Kiera Holcomb, Jaylen Pope and Jazmine Greene, each finishing with two RBIs in the loss.
