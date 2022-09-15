Caroline Reed has made quite the comeback at Greenwood Christian.
After tearing her ACL during a girls basketball game last season, the senior returned to the court two weeks ago.
And since then, the multi-sport star has been a key piece for the Hawks’ volleyball team – including Thursday night.
Reed led GCS with nine kills in a dominant three-set win over Oakbrook Prep with set scores of 25-2, 25-10 and 25-11.
With Reed’s team-leading kills, she also recorded two aces for the Hawks.
“Having her back on the court feels like we’re finally all there, like we have our team again because that was a missing link we had,” GCS coach Kimberly Ready said.
Along with Reed, the Hawks put together a fantastic performance all around. As a team, Greenwood Christian totaled 24 aces, many of which came at convenient times for the Hawks.
Senior Elizabeth Cox recorded five-straight aces at the beginning of the third set to help put GCS up 7-1 early. Senior Hallie Stumbo also made noise at the baseline with four-straight aces early in the first set which helped her team jump out to a 10-1 lead.
Sophomore Micah Sears led the Hawks in aces with seven. Stumbo and junior Brooke Rogers also dominated on the court with eight and seven kills, respectively.
Greenwood Christian’s victory over the Knights not only gives the team their eighth win of the season, but their first in conference play.
The Hawks enter conference play after playing – and winning – against other Lakelands teams that play a faster-paced brand of volleyball. Ready says scheduling these tough opponents has prepared her team to make another run at a championship.
“Here in the Greenwood area, we’ve played Ninety Six, Dixie, Emerald High. … I like that they get that opportunity to play some of the public schools,” Ready said. “That’s what regionals will look like, that’s what state will look like.”
After Thursday night’s win, the Hawks are set to clash with Shannon Forest at home Tuesday night. The Crusaders enter with an impressive 12-1 record.
“We’ll just keep working on what we know we do well,” Ready said. “Limiting our unforced errors, so that means playing hard but losing the points ourselves and playing good defense.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
