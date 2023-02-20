COLUMBIA — Through the first eight minutes, the Greenwood Christian girls basketball team had its way.
The Hawks owned the paint on both sides of the court, garnering rebounds and scoring up close to take an early seven-point lead.
Then in the next quarter, a switch flipped.
Orangeburg Prep brought pressure defensively, forcing costly turnovers which eventually turned into points. That pressure kept working for the Indians, leading to a 41-36 loss for GCS in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 3A quarterfinals Monday afternoon.
With the loss, the Hawks end their season at 20-4.
“I thought it was really a physical war the whole game and we just didn’t come out with breaks going our way toward the end,” GCS coach Jimmy Reed said. “We played extremely hard. It was a really physical game. Just had a few too many turnovers at key times.”
Although its dominance inside the paint offensively wilted away after the first quarter, Greenwood Christian was still very controlling under the basket defensively for much of the day.
The duo of Hallie Ruth Stumbo and Audrey Federe were key to the Hawks’ success in the paint. The two grabbed plenty of rebounds and kept the Indians away from the basket, forcing Orangeburg Prep to take outside shots.
Early on in the game, those shots didn’t go down, but in the third, they sank in crucial moments.
First came a mid-range shot from Orangeburg Prep’s Campbell Delaney to give her team one of its first leads. A few moments later, Katherine Lambrecht hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead.
The Hawks followed that up with a couple of baskets of their own to bring the deficit to one, but at the buzzer, Lambrecht hit another triple.
“The one at the buzzer kind of hurt because it put us down four going into the fourth quarter,” Reed said. “You hate they hit that one, but it’s the way it goes.”
That same sequence seemed to repeat the rest of the way, as Orangeburg Prep kept inching itself away as Greenwood Christian inched closer in the fourth. The Hawks drew within one point again with under five minutes left, then Orangeburg Prep scored four more.
The Indians didn’t allow another field goal in the last few moments, making sure to swarm to the ball handler whenever they got close to the paint. In the fourth and much of the night, it worked for Orangeburg Prep.
Sometimes, it would lead to a block or turnover, other times, it sent the Hawks to the free throw line. More often than not, when Greenwood Christian did get to the line, Caroline Reed was the one shooting.
The senior was perfect from the line, shooting 14-for-14, a huge fraction of her team-leading 18 points. Though eight of her points came in the fourth, the Hawks fell just shy of the Indians.
“We start four seniors. … They expect to win, they’ve only lost a handful of times the last couple of years, so they’re not going to go down easy,” Jimmy Reed said. “I thought we kept fighting until the end and it just didn’t come out our way.
“It was a really good season. We have five seniors that will be hard to replace, and I’ll really miss watching them play.”