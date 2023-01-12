The first 30 seconds set the tone for the rest of the game. King Academy won the tip, moved the ball down the floor but couldn't hit its shot. 

Caroline Reed got the ball, took it down the floor and hit Abi Summey in the corner. The senior pump faked, then hit Hallie Ruth Stumbo in the paint for an easy shot in the paint to give the Greenwood Christian girls basketball team the lead. 

