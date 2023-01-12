The first 30 seconds set the tone for the rest of the game. King Academy won the tip, moved the ball down the floor but couldn't hit its shot.
Caroline Reed got the ball, took it down the floor and hit Abi Summey in the corner. The senior pump faked, then hit Hallie Ruth Stumbo in the paint for an easy shot in the paint to give the Greenwood Christian girls basketball team the lead.
For the remainder of the quarter, the Hawks dominated from the outside, drilling four 3s in the quarter, building a 19-point lead that turned into a 42-19 win against King Academy.
"We were hitting shots," Greenwood Christian coach Jimmy Reed said. "We were hitting shots in the first quarter and got a big lead but then just went cold from the floor. We didn't execute near as well. After the first quarter, we didn't play well."
The Caroline Reed to Summey in the corner was the offensive catalyst for the Hawks, as Summey drilled her first three shots from the floor, a pair of 3s and a layup inside. When that play didn't lead to a shot, the ball usually worked its way around to Reed, who drilled her first two 3s as well in the quarter.
"That's just kind of what we do," Jimmy Reed said. "They take a lot of shots from the outside. If they're hitting them, we're good. They've been hitting them most of the year. We try to work inside out. Our post players do a good job of when they get it down low to kick it back out to open people for shots."
The pair of Caroline Reed and Summey combined for 14 of the Hawks' 21 first-quarter points. Caroline Reed finished with a team-high 13 points, while Summy added 10.
But after the first quarter, the 3s stopped falling. Of the 11 triples the Hawks attempted for the rest of the night, only one found the bottom of the net.
Since they were struggling from behind the arc, the Hawks went to work inside, led by Audrey Federe, who battled in the paint for 11 points off the bench.
After a lackluster second quarter and a tough start to the second half, Jimmy Reed turned up the pressure on the Knights, who had struggled with the Hawks' full-court press the entire night. Jimmy Reed went back to the press, which yielded quick points to speed the Hawks back up, finishing the quarter on a small run.
"The press definitely (sparked the offense)," Jimmy Reed said. "We like to press the entire time. Sometimes, we'll be aggressive out of it, sometimes we'll back out and do a little more (half-court zone or man). It created some pretty easy opportunities for us to put the game away."
Defensively, GCS held King to just five made field goals on the night, as nine of the 19 points it allowed came from the charity stripe.
