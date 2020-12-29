Greenwood Christian girls beat Laurens Academy
Greenwood Christian’s varsity girls basketball team earned a 66-33 win against Laurens Academy.
Caroline Reed led the Hawks with 22 points. Nicole Shirley followed with 12 points and Kennedy Kaltz had 11 points. Hallie Ruth Stumbo had four points and Spencer Abrams had five points.
The Hawks improved to 5-2 with the win.
Clemson men defeat No. 18 Florida State
CLEMSON — Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor had all his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Clemson rallied past No. 18 Florida State 77-67 on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (7-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were down 36-29 when Balsa Korprivica had a layup to start the second half. That’s when things began to turn for Clemson, as Al-Amir Dawes hit a 3-pointer and Trapp scored three points, tightening the game.
The teams traded the lead 13 times over the next 10 minutes, and Korprivica tied things at 54-all.
Texas Bowl canceled after COVID-19 issues
The Texas Bowl has been canceled because of an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within TCU’s program, becoming the 19th bowl canceled this season.
The Horned Frogs were supposed to play Arkansas on New Year’s Eve in Houston.
TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati says a combination of COVID-19-related issues, injuries and other circumstances in the past 24 hours pushed the team below the established Big 12 Conference threshold for student-athlete availability that’s been in effect all season.