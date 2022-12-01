WARE SHOALS — Late in the 2021-22 season, the Greenwood Christian girls basketball team was rolling. That was until Caroline Reed went down in with a torn ACL in the playoffs, which was a key factor in the Hawks SCISA semifinal loss.
But with Reed back on the floor on Thursday, the Hawks reverted back to the team they were a year ago, as they quickly defeated Ware Shoals 70-16.
"We start five seniors, and they know what they're doing in this point in time," GCS coach Jimmy Reed said. "It makes it pretty easy. I just make sure they get here."
The Hawks wasted little time in the first quarter, racing out to a nine-point lead before Ware Shoals hit its first free throw of the game. The offense was simple — find either Caroline Reed or Abi Summey in the corner coming off a screen. Both seniors made it rain, drilling six 3-pointers in the first half.
"That's just a play we run and they weren't stopping it so we just kept running it," Reed said. "We were trying to work on executing. He had a couple of girls out tonight, so we took advantage of it."
While the pair of seniors were clicking from behind the arc, the Hawks just dominated every facet of the game.
Defensively, the Hornets struggled to beat the Hawks full-court press, which turned into quick shots for GCS. Ware Shoals was limited to just five made field goals all game.
Caroline Reed finished with a game-high 17 points, while Summey, Ashley Yarborough and Hallie Ruth Stumbo each finished in double figures, finishing with 10, 13 and 10 points respectively.
"She working her way back to becoming the player that she was last year," Jimmy Reed said. "I would say that she's about 90% there. She shot the ball well tonight."
