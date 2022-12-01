WARE SHOALS — Late in the 2021-22 season, the Greenwood Christian girls basketball team was rolling. That was until Caroline Reed went down in with a torn ACL in the playoffs, which was a key factor in the Hawks SCISA semifinal loss.

But with Reed back on the floor on Thursday, the Hawks reverted back to the team they were a year ago, as they quickly defeated Ware Shoals 70-16.

