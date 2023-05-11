Owen Whittington loves to see his teammates smile.
Sometimes, he can do that by scoring a goal. Other times, he can do it by making a big defensive play.
He did both Thursday afternoon, and by the time the final whistle sounded, Whittington and the Hawks had the biggest smiles they’ve had this season.
Whittington scored twice and the Greenwood Christian defense came up huge late to defeat Palmetto Christian of Mount Pleasant 3-2 in the South Carolina Independent Schools Association Class 2A boys soccer state semifinal.
“This is the culmination of their hard work and practice and all they’ve done since we started at the end of January,” Greenwood Christian coach Sam Iriarte said.
“This is what I saw tonight in this game, just all that we’ve taught them, all the passing, all the communication, I’ve seen that all tonight and that’s what made me happy.”
While the Hawks felt a sense of relief once all was set and done, the semifinal win did not come easy. After Japheth Iriarte’s goal to put Greenwood Christian up by two scores in the 49th minute, the Eagles quickly responded with a penalty kick goal five minutes later.
Then, the Hawks leaned on their defense.
In a game where Palmetto Christian controlled possession much of the night, the Eagles continued that trend going into the last 26 minutes of the match. They had up-close shots, far-away shots, some that ended up bouncing off posts just inches away from nylon.
However, the Hawks kept calm, playing excellent defense inside the box and also had stellar play from goalkeeper David White. White recorded numerous saves for GCS, helping thwart the Eagles from knotting things up late.
“He stopped those goals, so I was very happy with that, and when they have that chance to, the opposing team, they kicked that ball in and you’re just hoping it goes over, hope it hits the (post),” Sam Iriate said. “Just relieved of that and he’s doing a great job.”
Despite Palmetto Christian’s control of the ball, the Hawks still scored early, mainly by way of Whittington. The junior scored in the ninth and 22nd minutes, both coming in similar fashion.
The Hawks made sure to get the ball out in front of him both times. Then, Whittington maneuvered past the Eagles’ goalkeeper on both occasions for an open shot. Each time after, Whittington ran back into the field to celebrate with his teammates.
“It felt amazing. I love celebrating with these guys and I love to see the look on their faces when we have a big game,” Whittington said. “I love it. I love being able to help them and be part of this team.”
Now going into Saturday’s SCISA Class 2A state championship against Beaufort Academy, the Hawks will look to mirror their semifinal performance with a win.
And when Greenwood Christian’s season comes to a close, Whittington hopes his teammates’ smiles can be even bigger this weekend.
“I’m thrilled, man. I’m thrilled,” Whittington said. “I’m looking forward to it. I think we can come out with a win, I hope so, but I’m just thrilled.”