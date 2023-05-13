COLUMBIA — It was a hard moment for Owen Whittington to describe.
Was it a breath of fresh air? Did it give Greenwood Christian new life?
It was a little bit of both when the junior hit the equalizer in the 57th minute, but the Hawks weren’t finished — not even close.
“I said ‘Hey, from now on, we’re going to keep going, keep pushing,’” GCS coach Sam Iriarte said.
Two minutes later, the Hawks scored another.
“Keep pushing, keep pushing. We can do this.”
Another three minutes, they scored another one.
Greenwood Christian scored three goals within five minutes Saturday, defeating Beaufort Academy 3-1 in the South Carolina Independent Schools Association Class 2A boys soccer state championship.
“It feels amazing. This team played phenomenal, just all around, defense, offense, phenomenal play from everyone on the field,” Whittington said. “Last year when our coaches, when we made it to the playoffs and lost (in the) first round, they said we were coming back for blood next year.
“They were right. We came back better than ever and I helped them to a win.”
Whittington did more than just help the Hawks win their first boys soccer title in school history, he was the team’s spark, both on Saturday and throughout the playoffs.
After Greenwood Christian had difficulty capitalizing on opportunities early, Beaufort Academy drew first blood in the 48th minute. It was definitely a blow to the Hawks, as the Eagles started controlling the ball and kept the pressure coming soon after.
But in the midst of Beaufort Academy starting to take over, Whittington found a golden opportunity on a free kick. The ball bounced off a defender’s head and in a scramble, Whittington found it and tapped it in.
In the 59th minute, the junior struck again on a header off a throw-in by Lee Dahlberg, giving GCS the lead.
“Owen, great season. This game and last game, he’s definitely stepped up as a leader of the team, which we needed him to,” Dahlberg said.
All of a sudden, the Hawks were in control, but Whittington wasn’t finished. In the 62nd minute, he returned the favor.
Another free kick bounced off the Beaufort Academy goalkeeper’s hands, and right near the goal, Whittington popped it back up. The ball fell down to Dahlberg, as he scored on a header.
Before those pivotal five minutes, Greenwood Christian was just trying to find a way to score, as down-field passes would come a little too short or too long. Some shots toward the goal early would simply be deterred by the Eagles’ defenders.
However, after those three goals, it was all about holding on and playing defense.
The clock couldn’t tick down fast enough for Iriarte.
“It was nerve-wracking just to keep it there because we moved on back to help out with defense,” Iriarte said. “I kept looking at the clock. 15 minutes, ‘Please 15 minutes,’ then it went down to 10 minutes, ‘Well, only 10 minutes,’ five minutes and then two minutes.
“I couldn’t believe it. We made it.”
When the final whistle sounded, Iriarte saw what he was waiting so anxiously for. Smiles were all around, the head coach was treated to a Gatorade bath and his team was lifting the trophy.
Those moments were an accumulation of what the Hawks said they would do at their first practice — win a state championship.
“It was all their doing. They worked hard for it,” Iriarte said. “I’m happy that they were very respectful that they put up with me and all those hours of running. They hated me for the miles but I said ‘Hey, it’s going to help you out at the end.’ Endurance can win a game. It did.”