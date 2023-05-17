Evan Cobb didn’t even plan on running track at the beginning of the spring.
He started halfway through the season, marking his first time on the track in a while.
“Knowing especially since I hadn’t run track since eighth grade, my main goal this season was to qualify for state,” Cobb said.
But Cobb and his teammates did a bit more than just qualify for state, they took a state championship home.
Cobb was the last leg of Greenwood Christian’s 4x800 team, helping the Hawks win the event at the South Carolina Independent Schools Association Division II Track and Field Championships May 5 in Orangeburg.
The team, composed of Cobb, Lee Dahlberg, Japheth Iriarte and Bryson Howard, came in with a time of 8:58.83.
A time that bested the next best team by nearly 15 seconds, a relief for Cobb as he finished things off for the Hawks.
“Not having the little pitter patter of footsteps behind you is always a relief because either that or they’re passing you,” Cobb said. “Just having that distance, it gives you an ease of mind, you’re still trying your best, but at that point, it’s a personal competition.”
Greenwood Christian seemed to win its own personal competition, too, setting a new school record at the state meet. The Hawks beat out a time of 9:01.03 set in 2018.
Pretty good for a group that was mostly playing soccer during the spring.
Cobb, Dahlberg and Iriarte were all key players on the GCS boys soccer team that won another state championship last Saturday along with their time on the track team.
They didn’t make it out to the meets and practices quite as often as most other athletes on the team. However, running back and forth on the pitch certainly kept their endurances up.
“In a game, a constant change of pace, sprinting and everything really prepares you for it,” Dahlberg said. “I’d say the games prepare more for the 800 than what we do in practice.”
Along with the 4x800 team’s first-place finish, Greenwood Christian had some other athletes impress as well at the state meet. Owen Whittington, another soccer standout, finished second in the boys 200-meter dash. Brooke Rodgers also came in third in the girls high jump.
As for what’s next for the 4x800 team, GCS will only lose Cobb to graduation with Dahlberg, Iriarte and Howard returning next season. Those three have one goal in mind going into next spring — run it back.
And their coach thinks they can reach that pinnacle once more for the program.
“I’m proud of these guys,” GCS track coach Joseph Ryans said. “I think they can do well next year even without Evan being on the team. I think these three guys can help boost the program here at GCS and help other people want to come out and participate in the sport.”