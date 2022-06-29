In 2021, the Greenwood Christian football team was led by a bevy of seniors that led the Hawks in every statistical category.
A couple of tough breaks and several injuries resulted in a 2-8 season for the Hawks. But that was last year and while Greenwood Christian will miss that group of seasoned seniors, the Hawks are still feeling the leadership that group displayed throughout their careers.
“We did lose some guys and they were leaders,” GCS coach Jolly Doolittle said. “They taught a lot of younger kids what’s expected of them, just as far as attitude and effort. … When you have legacy guys like that pass characteristics like that to the younger guys, you feel their loss but they’ve done a really good job pouring in and mentoring younger players.
“We’re a very young team, there are only two upperclassmen on the field (Tuesday). … We have to learn some stuff of course, but attitude and effort was there. We have to shore up some execution things, but I feel like we really competed today.”
On Tuesday, Greenwood Christian partook in the FCA 7-on-7 hosted at Abbeville High School.
Offensively, the Hawks lost several players at key positions including their offensive line, starting quarterback, biggest receiving threat and starting running back. Defensively, that senior class left holes at both middle linebackers and several secondary positions.
Tuesday’s four-game scrimmages allowed the Hawks to work at full speed against live competition. While he said his team started off slow, Doolittle liked how his team was able to adjust as the scrimmages went on.
“You don’t block or tackle anybody out here, so this is just one piece of the puzzle for when you play underneath the lights,” Doolittle said. “We try to create a sense of urgency that every play is important. When we’re not bigger, faster or stronger than the opponent, we have to be able to execute. We’re going to make mistakes, but you have to be able to make them at full speed, you have to be able to learn from them and have to be able to correct them.
“As the day went along, I felt like we were getting better and better, which was good to see.”
Rising sophomore Kade Heaton was starting as the Hawks quarterback after backing up Ryan Shirley a year ago. While the sophomore wasn’t perfect on the day, Doolittle was impressed with the accountability he showcased throughout the morning.
“Kade has some arm talent,” Doolittle said. “He made a lot of good reads. … Being able to say my bad and maintain the confidence to make the next throw was a good thing for us. That’s a good thing for him. He’s got the talent to do really well for us. He’s surrounded by some pretty good skill guys, we just have to shore up what we look like up front.”