In its first season, the Greenwood boys volleyball team has come a long way.
Coming into its first practice in August, only two players had really played the game before, while the rest of the team was learning the basics from coach Michael Murray.
In their first 10 games, the Eagles have a winning record and have steadily progressed to the point that they are usually winning with ease or playing the more experienced teams tough.
“Just practice. What I tell them at practice is ‘We’re going to practice like we play,’” Murray said on the team’s development through the first two months. “They know going ahead that when we’re in practice, we’re doing the things that are necessary to be like Dorman is now. Our goal is to consistently pass, set, spike. We don’t want too many free balls. ... We have to eliminate the mistakes and concentrate on what we do over here. We can’t control that team over there.”
On Tuesday, Greenwood played one of those experienced teams in Dorman, which started its boys volleyball program in 2019.
“The last game that we played against Dorman, I talked to (Dorman coach) Drew (Copeland) about that. He said it takes time, especially for guys that have never played,” Murray said. “They have several that play club. We only have two that play club. Everyone else started in August. It’ll take us some time to get to that level that they’re consistently getting smarter. ... Once they get smarter (about the game) we’ll be more competitive and be able to play with teams like Dorman. I think we did well tonight.”
Early in the match, Greenwood struggled to match Dorman’s size and experience, losing the first two sets 25-12 and 25-11.
“At first, the score was 25-12, and I just told them to just be confident,” Murray said. “I said ‘Let’s just be competitive in the game.’ That last game, all I said was ‘Listen, all you have to do is execute on our side. Pass the ball, set the ball and hit the ball. Don’t be afraid of these guys.’ That’s what they did that last game. I’m proud of them.”
In the final set of the match, Greenwood played the Cavaliers close, getting to within two points late in the set, before falling 25-21.
Greenwood is on the road for its final match of the regular season on Monday.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
