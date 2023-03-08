After fighting through the first six matches of the day, Greenwood and Greenville were tied.
In Greenwood coach Howard Green's mind, that was fine. His team was replacing a lot of major contributors from the 2022 boys tennis team that finished as the No. 2 team in 4A, but his one doubles pairing is made up of the two guys that fought in that state championship match.
And the pair of Hayden Darby and Brooks Gant delivered, downing Greenville's pair 6-0 and 6-2 to give Greenwood a 4-3 win in the first match of the Wednesday double header.
"We're going to grind out most of our matches this year, so when it comes down to 1 doubles, that is a scenario we want most of the time," Green said.
Gantt won his singles match 6-2, 6-2 and Witt Smith won his No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-2.
Their wins were joined by the doubles pair Thompson Welborn and Joseph Cabri, who gutted out a 7-5 win in their first set before an easier 6-2 win in the second.
That was the first couple of hours of the doubleheader.
But just like the first set, Greenwood lost the one, four and five singles matches. Unlike the first match, the Red Raiders quickly pulled out a doubles win, taking the match 6-0, 6-2.
"In the second match, there were just a few balls here and there that we got out-hustled for," Green said.
But Gantt and Smith once again came through in their singles matches. Gantt took his 6-1, 6-1, while Smith won 7-5 and 6-3.
"We're relatively young," Green said. "We're going to have to rely on Hayden and Brooks to anchor the team as we go along. Overall, I think we're going to grind out a lot of matches. Different team from last year, but still very capable of doing some great stuff."
With the split, Greenwood and Greenville are tied in region standings moving forward.
"We'll just have to play well the rest of the way," Green said. "We'll probably see them again in the playoffs, but we'll work towards that end."
