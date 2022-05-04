COLUMBIA — For the first time since the boys tennis team won the state title in 2009, Greenwood has punched its ticket to the state championship thanks to a 6-1 victory against Dreher on Wednesday.
The Eagles will make their first appearance in the state title match in 13 years after multiple deep runs in the playoffs, including a trip to the Upper State championship in 2021.
"It has been a while for us to get to the state championship," Greenwood coach Howard Green said. "It feels great. I'm so happy for the seniors and the guys that have been on the team for the last six years to work through and get to this moment. It's just huge for them and I am so happy."
Green said the goal for this year's team was to make it at least to this point of the playoffs after the team fell short against A.C. Flora last season.
"At every practice I just reminded them of the goal and where we ended last season, trying to make sure that we were able to make it back here and advance past this point," Green said. "Of course we want to play well on Saturday and win the whole thing, but we did at least get to where we were last year and beyond."
The Eagles once again rallied off the performance of Graeme Simpson who defeated Dreher's Casper Tarr in straight sets.
Simpson's ability to win points with his serve was crucial as he was able to pinpoint his serve and record multiple aces.
"He's been prepping (the team) the whole day on what to expect," Green said. "For him to go out and play the way he played today, against the level of competition he faced, that was huge. It kind of set the tone for the rest of the day and Hamp (Goldman) did the same thing with his match at No. 2 singles."
The Eagles will travel to Florence where they will face Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
