Greenwood advanced to the fourth round of the South Carolina High School League 4A boys tennis playoffs as it beat Greenville 7-0.
The win on Monday marks the third time the Eagles defeated the Red Raiders this season, a rarity in any sport, especially tennis.
"It was a conversation we had all week about making sure that we play one moment at a time and not trying to be too overconfident against a team we've already beaten twice," Greenwood coach Howard Green said. "… I think they were confident as well playing us for the third time. They kind of knew what to expect from us. We really had to step up our play and not play like the way we played them a few weeks ago. I was glad to see that they were able to do that."
After Graeme Simpson and Hamp Goldman bested their opponents, winning in straight sets, it came down to the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches. Haydan Darby was huge for the Eagles, picking up a victory in the No. 3 singles match in straight sets. Darby has battled with a back injury, limiting his serving ability in prior matches.
Against Greenville however, the sophomore was able to use his overhand serve. According to Green, Darby's ability to use his serve allowed him to gain control of the match early.
"He has been serving for the last couple of weeks trying to work it back into his game," Green said. "It's a good thing because it helps him to set up the point a bit better from the serve. It's good to see him serving overhand where he can control the point a little bit more from the beginning, instead of having to work as hard to get the point. Hopefully going forward that will all stay the same."
Jack Davenport was once again solid at No. 4 singles picking up another straight-set victory. The senior has one loss this season after an undefeated season last year. According to Green, Davenport's success at that spot coupled with Greenwood's depth is a major benefit for the Eagles.
"It's definitely a collective effort," Green said. "We have a team of 17 players, they all show up to your matches whether they play or not, and they are all at practice every time. Yes, Graeme and Hamp anchor the team and we follow their lead, but down the line, everyone else is also pulling their weight which is really good to have when you can count on it three, four or five guys that could step in and play if we need be."
Greenwood will be back in action on Wednesday as it will travel to play the winner of Irmo and Dreher.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.