With 24 minutes to play, the Greenwood boys soccer team led Westside by one. For the most part, the Eagles were in control of the game, forcing keeper Beatty Murray to make just two saves to that point in the game.
Then the Eagles' advantage grew.
A red card was issued to a Westside player, forcing the trailing Rams to play down a player.
Then they iced the game.
On a through-ball to Caleb Alvaro Ramirez, Westside brought the freshman down while trying to keep him at bay. The biggest problem? The foul was in the box.
With 5:40 to play, Gabriel Adams drilled the penalty kick, delivering a 2-0 win against Westside.
"For such a small kid, he can play really hard," Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said. "He's not one to flop, so if he goes down, it's ligament. He earned the pen, but Gabe can put it away. We trust in his ability to do that."
With the win, the Eagles improve to 2-3 in region play, with both wins coming against Westside.
"We were down a couple of players, Omar (Ramos) broke his leg, then we had another player down with a red card," Sorrow said. "We just played our game the way that we know how to play it. We played a lot better compared how we played last week. When all of our cylinders are clicking, we look pretty good."
Greenwood scored its first goal less than seven minutes into the game.
Set up on a corner kick, Fernando Castillo-Galindo hit a laser from the corner, setting up Adams on the right side of the goal.
Adams drilled the ball off the Rams' keeper for the first goal of the game.
"He's a great guy. He's a great leader," Sorrow said. "He's got a good eye for the game. We can put him at different places. We put him in the middle tonight, normally he plays on the wing. He's a clutch player, I'm glad he's on the team."
