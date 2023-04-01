Omar Ramos’ senior season was shaken up by a broken leg he suffered earlier this year.
His high school soccer career might be over, but this fall, the Greenwood soccer standout will see the pitch again.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 5:52 am
Ramos signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Lander Thursday afternoon with family, friends and teammates by his side.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play college soccer and I’ve been going to camps these last couple of years, so I had a couple offers and I decided to end up with Lander. I wanted to stay close to my family and friends, so I thought it’d be a good fit for me,” Ramos said.
The future Bearcat has been a four-year varsity soccer player at Greenwood and will be an attacking midfielder at Lander. He will also join a few familiar faces at Lander, including former teammate Allen Laymon who played on Lander’s jayvee squad last season.
Until Ramos hits the pitch at Van Taylor Stadium, the senior says he’ll focus on healing his leg, aiming to get back to playing in the fall. And while Ramos is overcoming a setback, his head coach is proud of his player getting the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I think it’s super exciting, I think they got a really good one,” Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said. “It’s a real unfortunate circumstance for us, he got hurt, he broke his leg, but I’m excited that Lander’s giving him the opportunity to play there even after an injury like that.”
“It’s exciting that someone has just as much faith in Omar as we do.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
