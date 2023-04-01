Ramos
Greenwood boys soccer senior Omar Ramos signed his letter of intent Thursday to play at Lander. Front row, from left, are Saul Ramos, Omar Ramos and Soledad Ramos. Back row are Ximena Ramos and Miriam Ramos.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Omar Ramos’ senior season was shaken up by a broken leg he suffered earlier this year.

His high school soccer career might be over, but this fall, the Greenwood soccer standout will see the pitch again.

