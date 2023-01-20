With less than 20 seconds, Greenwood point guard Khylek Williams did exactly what he needed to do.
The senior pushed the ball down the floor off and drove at his man, blowing past the Berea defender. Williams flipped the ball off the glass while getting hit in the back, sinking the layup with roughly 13 seconds left in the game.
He hit his free throw to tie the game at 51.
Berea took the ball out with 12.6 seconds. Jaleel McGee started right, cut left, ran over Greenwood's Jeremiah Brooks, then kicked the ball to the top of the key.
One more pass later, Kingston Brown put up a 3 that was swatted back into his face by sophomore CJ Terrell. Brown collected the rebound and kicked it to the corner for a Bulldog 3, which clanged off the rim.
Brooks and Jamari Carrington battled for the ball but Carrington secured it with one second left in the game. He brought the ball down and kiss the shot off the glass at the buzzer.
The shot was ruled good, handing Greenwood a 53-51 region loss.
"I thought we executed really well down the stretch," Greenwood coach Russ Gregg said. "We were without one of our leaders in Donovan Boyles and Omari McGowan. Our kids had a chance and I felt like that's all you can ask for as a coach. I was just proud of the effort and proud that we were in it at the end. We get to play them again, so I'm excited for that."
While a free throw ultimately gave the Eagles a chance to win, it was also their biggest hindrance on Friday night.
Berea hit 17 of its 24 attempts (70.8%) from the charity stripe, while Greenwood hit just seven of its 13 attempts (53.8%).
Greenwood started the game hot, scoring on three of its first four possessions of the game, building a quick six-point lead, but fouls ultimately ended the hot start when Josiah Jeffery and JB Simmons were forced to the bench early in the first with a pair of fouls.
With the seniors on the bench, free throws sparked the Bulldogs' offense in the first quarter, as half of their points came from the line. Greenwood's six-point lead from 1:40 into the game turned into a 10-7 deficit by the end of the quarter.
"That hurt us when Joe got in foul trouble. He started out playing really well," Gregg said. "I gambled in the second quarter and left him in with two fouls because he was playing really well. I actually had Jenkins Schoch to get him out when he picked up his third foul. Things like that happen, but I thought we responded. it was good to see some guys come off the bench and do some things well."
Despite outscoring the Bulldogs in the next two quarters, Greenwood trailed by five midway through the fourth. And despite a pair of JB Simmons jumpers to cut the deficit to three twice, Greenwood could never truly cut into the deficit.
That was until Terrell scored with roughly a minute to go, followed by Williams' last-second drive and free throw execution.
Brooks led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 12 while Terrell finished with nine points.
"I can't say enough about CJ Terrell. He played unbelievable," Gregg said. "He came out of the game for 30 seconds, and that's pretty impressive for a sophomore."
