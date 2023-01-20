With less than 20 seconds, Greenwood point guard Khylek Williams did exactly what he needed to do. 

The senior pushed the ball down the floor off and drove at his man, blowing past the Berea defender. Williams flipped the ball off the glass while getting hit in the back, sinking the layup with roughly 13 seconds left in the game.

