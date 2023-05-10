Greenwood coach Chip Whitt’s boys golf team has been consistent over the last couple years, making the state tournament in 2021 and 2022.
On Monday, that streak continued.
The Greenwood boys golf team advanced to the Class 4A state championship on May 15 and 16, finishing third at the Upper State meet at The Links at Stoney Point. The Eagles shot a 307, their best score of the year.
“There’s some added pressure when you’re hosting and I thought our guys did well at handling that pressure and being able to shoot a good score and improving as the season has gone on,” Whitt said. “It was good to be able to put up a good score today.”
Leading the Eagles on the course was Adam Knox, shooting a 74, tying for sixth individually among the 69 golfers. Other Greenwood golfers that impressed were Keegan Farmer with a 76, Cameron Addis with a 78 and Jaelan Fisher and Josh Brown, both finishing with a 79.
“That’s a big step in high school golf when you can have four golfers… much less five golfers who shoot in the 70s, that’s a big deal,” Whitt said. “We have a very good team top to bottom, so it seems like it’s a different person stepping up to lead the team on different days.”
Finishing in front of Greenwood was first-place North Augusta with a 294 and second-place Greenville with a 305. Rounding out other Upper State teams advancing to next Monday’s state meet are Eastside, Indian Land, Riverside, South Aiken and Greer.
The Eagles will travel to North Augusta next Monday where they will compete at state at the River Golf Club.
“I haven’t seen the golf course yet. I’m hearing some things, I think it might suit our game. We’ll see when we go down for a practice round this weekend,” Whitt said. “I think our goal will certainly be top five based on what I know from the Upstate and Lower State.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
