The Greenwood boys golf team came up just short of its top-five goal, but the Eagles still impressed on Monday and Tuesday.
Greenwood finished ninth at the Class 4A state championship in North Augusta, shooting a 316 Monday and a 311 Tuesday to end with a score of 627. North Augusta was crowned state champion after the Yellow Jackets shot an outstanding 553.
“We had a good time. We went there with certain expectations, we had a good practice round on Sunday and (Monday) we just kind of dug ourselves a hole and didn’t play as well as we wanted to,” Greenwood coach Chip Whitt said.
“We played better (Tuesday) but it didn’t pan out, so a couple other teams played even better.”
Sitting in front of the Eagles’ top-five goal were Indian Land and Myrtle Beach, who tied for seventh at 624, sixth-place Eastside at 615 and fifth-place South Aiken at 606.
Finishing behind state champion North Augusta was second-place A.C. Flora at 575, third-place Greenville at 580 and Riverside in fourth at 597.
Keegan Farmer led Greenwood on the course. He finished tied for 20th individually, shooting a 149. Other Eagles competing were Cameron Addis at 159, Josh Brown at 160 and Adam Knox at 161.
Jaelan Fisher also competed, finishing with a score of 165.
“(Farmer) was new to our team this year and our guys really bonded well, and Keegan worked really hard throughout the year,” Whitt said. “I was really happy to see him the last couple weeks, he started playing a little better every week, so I was glad to see him play well.”
Looking ahead, Greenwood has a lot of momentum going into next season. The Eagles are coming off their first region championship since 2001, their third-straight state appearance and are losing just one senior to graduation.
Whitt is also excited about the influx of young talent coming through the program.
“Success breeds success as they say, and so there’s a lot of excitement around the program,” Whitt said. “I love the game of golf and I love seeing young people enjoy the game of golf, so I’m really excited about the future at Greenwood High School.”
