The Greenwood boys golf team came up just short of its top-five goal, but the Eagles still impressed on Monday and Tuesday.

Greenwood finished ninth at the Class 4A state championship in North Augusta, shooting a 316 Monday and a 311 Tuesday to end with a score of 627. North Augusta was crowned state champion after the Yellow Jackets shot an outstanding 553.

