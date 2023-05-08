Image (8).jpeg
The Greenwood boys golf team poses at Cobb’s Glen Country Club after winning the Region 1-AAAA Championship. The Eagles will host the Upper State Tournament on Monday.

 SUBMITTED

The Greenwood boys golf team is young but had high expectations for the season. And those expectations were met at the Region 1-AAA Championship.

Battling through winds gusting more than 30 miles-per-hour, the Eagles found themselves as region champions for the first time since 2001.

