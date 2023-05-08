The Greenwood boys golf team is young but had high expectations for the season. And those expectations were met at the Region 1-AAA Championship.
Battling through winds gusting more than 30 miles-per-hour, the Eagles found themselves as region champions for the first time since 2001.
“We have a young team,” Greenwood coach Chip Whitt said. “We’ve got quite a few 10th graders on the roster. They’ve been working.
“We set that goal at the beginning of the year, that class, if they worked, can really do some good things before they graduated.”
The foundation was set last season.
Most of the sophomores on the roster this year played a role on the team a year ago. That squad reached but struggled at the state championship meet, finishing 13th of 15 with a combined score of 670. After that showing, a switch was flipped.
“These guys love golf, and that’s the first step,” Whitt said. “They’re wanting to be at the golf course all the time. The change came when they realized if they wanted to see some level of accomplishment that they had to put forward a certain level of practice.
“It changed from ‘I’m going to the golf course and playing with my buddies,’ to ‘I’m going to the golf course and I’m working on something.’ That’s when you get better, when no one is watching. Coming off of last year, I think they realized that.”
The goal coming into the day was to have four scores in the 70s. That would all but guarantee a spot in the Upper Sate Championship with a chance to win the entire tournament.
And the team nearly accomplished that goal, finishing with three players, led by Jaelan Fisher and Keegan Farmer, shooting in the 70s.
With the expectations, and heavy wind, the Eagles dominated at the region championship, beating all but one team by eight or more strokes.
“We knew that we just had to have four consistent scores,” Whitt said. “Going up there, I felt like if we had four scores in the 70s that we could win. We almost did that. ... The conditions were very difficult. We came in, and didn’t really know what (Greenville) had shot even though we had played with them.”
That exception was Greenville.
The Red Raiders were led by Tip Price, who finished with the best score of the day with a 68 (four-under), but when all the score cards came in, the Eagles and Raiders went to a playoff.
Hole No. 9, which was a tough hole for the Eagles all day, was selected as the playoff hole, and when all eight scores were added up, Greenwood came away by a stroke.
With the region championship in their back pocket, the Eagles now turn to the Upper State Championship taking place at the Links at Stoney Point on Monday.
“This has provided us with some confidence,” Whitt said. “A majority of the top teams are in the upper state. Even though we’re coming off a region championship, it’s going to be a tough battle. We’re hoping that positive movement will help us on Monday. The experience of actually working towards something and accomplishing it is going to be very valuable.
“We’re going to be playing against some top teams and some top players, and they’re coming to our course. We need to go in there with the confidence that we can beat them until they show we can’t.”
