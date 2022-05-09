When Dawson Hudson turned in his round for the Greenwood boys golf team, there was uncertainty for the Eagles. Greenwood had struggled but shot a 341 as a team, so there was a still a chance to make the state championship.
Once all the scores were finalized, Greenwood was left standing, finishing tied for seventh in the upper state tournament and advancing as one of the eight teams to the state championship.
"Well, first of all, we're really pleased to advance. I don't want to ever take that for granted," Greenwood golf coach Chip Whitt said. "We did not play our best golf today and made it a little closer than we would have liked to."
Hudson finished with Greenwood's top score, finishing with an 80 for the day, which ranked him 18th in the tournament. Cameron Addis finished one shot behind him with an 81.
Jaelan Fisher shot an 86, while Bryson McCurry rounded out the Eagles round with a 94.
"In our top five, we have two ninth-graders and a seventh-grader. I have to keep reminding myself that they are still young and getting used to competition," Whitt said.
Whitt said he was hoping the team would average 80 for the day, which would have been a 330 total and would have placed the Eagles as the No. 4 team on Monday. But he's happy the team is going to move on.
"We've known all year that it was going to take a team effort to qualify," Whitt said. "We're about 165 team, and if you double that, it's 330. Had we played that that round today. we would have qualified very easily. But we didn't. It's just trying to get back to that spot before next week."
Greenwood will play at the Forest Lake Club in Columbia on May 16-17 for the state championship.
