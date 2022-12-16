For the first eight minutes, everything was going right for the Greenwood boys basketball team. The Eagles were drilling 3s, creating turnovers and getting into the paint for high-percentage shots.
With 40 seconds left in the opening quarter, Greenwood led by 12.
But then the Eagles got tired.
For the rest of the game, Clinton dominated, capturing the lead late in the second quarter and going into the half up one. The Red Devils outscored Greenwood by 18 in the second half, resulting in a 76-57 win.
"I thought we came out really good. We've been doing that lately, and sometimes those are called false leads because we knew we were playing a really good team," Greenwood coach Russ Gregg said. "I thought we were focused and ready to roll, but I thought we were a little flat. I thought we made the right plays."
After Clinton started the game with a 3, Greenwood got rolling, scoring 17 of the next 19 points. The senior combination of Donovan Boyles and JB Simmons scored 11 of the 17 Eagle points in that span usually by slashing into the paint and using their athleticism to finish.
At the end of the first quarter, Clinton adjusted on both offense and defense.
Defensively, the Red Devils flipped their defense from man-to-man to zone, forcing the Eagles to shoot.
"We played last night (an overtime win against White Knoll), so I knew that we were going to be a little tired," Gregg said. "I think it affected our shooting tonight. We did not shoot the ball as well as we are capable of. If you're not putting shots in against the zone, it's hard to win."
While Greenwood was struggling to make shots, scoring just nine points in the second quarter, Clinton took off. It scored in transition, but it also spaced the floor, drilling three 3s in the quarter.
Overall, Clinton finished with 10 3s in the win.
"We played very little zone against them because of that," Gregg said. "They made shots. We're small, so it's a little easier to shoot over the top of us. That is a concern for us when we play teams that can shoot. .... They're a good team, and they did a great job in the second half."
Boyles finished as Greenwood's leading scorer with 16 points, while freshman Jeremiah Brooks also cracked double-digits with 10 points.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.