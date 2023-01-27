Momentum is a serious thing in sports.
A team can be running wild but one play can abruptly end all momentum and force a team to try and get going again.
Time and again, the Greenwood boys basketball team would gain momentum. Its gym was rocking against No. 2 Greenville. The Eagles were climbing out of a deficit that they had faced since early in the first quarter.
Then Greenville's Alijah Jones would hit a 3 to quiet the crowd and Eagles for long enough for the lead to grow enough that Greenwood couldn't climb out, leading to a 54-48 loss for the Eagles.
"(Jones) just made some really good plays down the stretch," Greenwood coach Russ Gregg said. "Heck, he made 35-footers.
"If you go back and look at the game, they killed us on the glass, especially the offensive glass. That hurt us. We knew that. They're athletic, they're big. Their guards are big."
Greenwood's deficit started in the first quarter. The Eagles actually led for the first three minutes of the game, but Greenville got hot. It went on a seven-point run midway through the quarter, forcing Gregg to take his first timeout of the game.
The Eagles' defense was out of sorts due to the Red Raiders' ball movement, leading to a 20-point first quarter and a 10-point lead by the end of it.
So Gregg made a switch.
"We just started mixing it up, and that's a testament to our guys," Gregg said. "They've bought in and the listen. We changed up. We played what we call ameba defense — 2-3 zone, man, a half-court trap and a full-court trap. We were just trying to keep them off-balanced, and I felt like we did a really good job.
Greenville didn't score 20 more points until there were six minutes left in the game due to Greenwood's defense.
In that time, Greenwood started its comeback.
The deficit started to dwindle, and thanks to senior Khylek Williams scoring four points in the final 20 seconds of the third, Greenwood was trailing by just a point once the final quarter began.
Greenwood played through Williams during its run. The senior was fast enough to get around his defender and get to the paint where he could either score before the help defense could get to him or whip a pass to a teammate for an open look.
"The thing about Khylek is that he's worked as hard as anyone on our team," Gregg said. "He's bought in and he's doing the little things. He's just playing tremendous basketball. We want the ball in his hands at the end. He did a great job and got us there."
Williams and sophomore CJ Terrell combined for 20 points in the second half, but Greenville made shots when it mattered most.
Jones hit two 3s in the fourth to finish with 25 total points, eight of which were in the fourth. The Red Raiders also made seven free throws in the final quarter to ice the game late.